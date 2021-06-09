Rotary Youth Citizenship Awards given, SU gives $320K in scholarships

The Rotary Club of Kerrville, in partnership with Schreiner University, recognized 16 local fifth graders during the club’s 2021 Rotary Youth Citizenship Awards Luncheon held last week at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.
Each student received an award plaque and a $20,000 scholarship to Schreiner University, which will be distributed to any of the awardees that choose to attend Schreiner University upon graduation from high school. The scholarship will be awarded at a rate of $5,000 per year for four years.
The effort was organized by Rotarian Jeff Anderson, RYCA committee chair, in collaboration with Kerrville ISD, Center Point ISD, Ingram ISD, Hunt ISD and Notre Dame Catholic School prinicipals and administration.
Students were selected by teaching staff at each school as models of “Service Above Self,” the Rotary motto.
“Service Above Self” is the expression of worldwide purpose of Rotary. Our Youth Citizenship Awards exemplify core character attributes of: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Integrity,” Anderson said. “These six pillars of ‘Service Above Self’ define the attributes that teachers seek in selecting award winners.”
The Rotary Youth Citizenship Awards program encompasses other programs offered on local campuses such as Character Council and “We is Greater Than Me.”
As he welcomed guests to the awards luncheon, Anderson announced this year’s awards event was dedicated to Kerrville education champion Neil Griffin, who passed away June 27, 2020.
As he introduced Griffin’s wife, Gena, Anderson said, “Neil championed lifelong learning and was convinced that recognizing and rewarding youth in their formative years would pay great dividends to the future of our community.”
Anderson described Griffin as a “true friend” of the Youth Citizenship Awards and said Griffin was instrumental in expanding the awards program.
Schreiner University Marketing & Communication Manager Toby Appleton addressed Rotarians, sharing his pride and excitement over the collaboration to recognize students each year.
“Schreiner is delighted to be a part of this award ceremony today and in the past years,” Appleton said. “We are proud to recognize the exemplary characteristics of these 16 elementary students here in Kerr County who demonstrated good citizenship at school, at home and in the community.”
He described the award recipients as hard-working, honest, helpful and fair individuals.
“They are exactly the type of students that we are looking for at Schreiner University,” Appleton said. “This year we awarded 16 scholarships of $20,000 each, totaling $320,000. This shows just how much we think these attributes count.”
Appleton said Schreiner students are not only taught to achieve a career, but to thrive in that career.
“We also want to prepare students for purposeful lives,” Appleton said. “That’s the fundamental reason why we think this award is important and identifies each of these students as a good fit for Schreiner University.”
Additionally, Appleton said the Schreiner University counseling office will be available to all recipients of the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, even if they choose not to attend Schreiner.
“We will meet with them right now in an effort to better prepare them and their families to navigate college decisions and the uncharted waters in their future,” Appleton said.
In the weeks prior to the luncheon, each student was recognized on their respective campus with members of the Rotary Club of Kerrville and Schreiner University present.
Former Rotary Club of Kerrville member and former Hunt Independent School District Superintendent Crystal Dockery returned to Kerrville to emcee the awards luncheon and introduce each of the students to those present.
“I’ve always said that most of us, if you are a parent, are not as worried about your child’s GPA as you are about who they become,” Dockery said. “Today’s award recipients are not just kids who do well in school, or who are compliant, but they are kids who reach out and help other students and make a difference in that way. And with that, I am very excited to introduce you to this year’s recipients.”
The 2021 Rotary Youth Citizenship Awards recipients are:
Center Point Elementary
Christopher Diaz is the son of Lourdes Guitierrez and Ponpello Diaz. He plays soccer, runs track and helps others with technology. Christopher enjoys art projects and loves to learn how things work.
Christopher plans to study Criminal Justice in college and join the police force. He is also interested in traveling the world.
“Christopher possesses a quiet sense of humor that builds friendships. He strives to help others and make everyone feel welcome. His work ethic and contagious ‘we’ attitude are admirable attributes that will lead him far in life,” Center Elementary Principal Jennifer George said.
Jasmine Ramirez is the daughter of Jeanette and Jesus Ramirez.
She loves drawing, creating videos, skateboarding, reading and volunteering at the public library in Comfort.
Jasmine plans to use her technology and design skills to train as an architect. She dreams of designing buildings in Dubai.
“Jasmine is an independent young woman who is always willing to help out her classmates. She works hard to excel in life. Her ‘we’ attitude will help her excel in whatever she does,” George said.
Hunt Elementary
Caleb Chilton is the son of Cory and Abi Chilton. He enjoys basketball, soccer and playing Minecraft. Caleb collects rocks and fossils and enjoys going on archeology digs with his Papa Craig.
Caleb is interested in pursuing archeology, construction and architecture. He wants to own land where he can explore and care for animals.
“Caleb is a pleasure to have in class. He’s smart, responsible, works hard and takes pride in all that he does with his “service above self” attributes,” Hunt Elementary Principal Tammy Brown said.
Lizeth Soto is the daughter of Alma Quintana and Jose M. Soto. She enjoys playing volleyball and basketball, learning about plans and animals and spending time with her brother.
Lizeth drams of attending college and studying to become a photographer, focused on capturing the beauty of nature.
“Lizeth is a great student who puts 100 percent into every task she is given. Lizeth’s ‘we’ attitude lights the way toward a bright future,” Brown said.
Ingram Elementary
Christian Petty is the son of Hanna Montanez and Tate Collins. His hobbies include football, basketball and Fortnite. Christian enjoys working on computers and anything involved with technology.
Christian hopes to become an animator for Disney and plans to create his own YouTube channel so that he can teach others.
“Christian is hardworking, demonstrates great perseverance and strives to do his best. He is a servant leader to his peers and known for his outstanding sense of humor. He is always building up his classmates with his ‘we’ attitude,” Ingram Elementary Principal Donna Jenschke said.
Julia Perez Ibarra is the daughter of Eduviges Ibarra and Ignacio Perez. She enjoys being an artist and loves to paint and play volleyball. Her favorite free time activity is playing with her dog.
She says her goal in life is to help others and plans to become a doctor, teacher or lawyer.
“Julia is known for her caring, respectful nature. Her servant leadership is an inspiration to all. Her kind heart, hard work and perseverance will leader her to fun places in life,” Jenschke said.
Notre Dame Catholic School
Andrew Gonzales is the son of Sylvia and Paul Gonzales. He enjoys golfing, karate, gaming and reading. Andrew plays golf on the school team and is a karate instructor.
Andrew dreams of becoming a professional golfer. His reflections and values are: “Know yourself. Know your beliefs. Be honest with yourself. Love who you are. Be humble. Be kind. Serve others as God as done for us.”
“Andrew is kind, compassionate and works with his fellow classmates. Andrew serves the school as an altar boy during mass and funerals. He is truly a joy to teach,” Notre Dame Catholic School Principal Sandi Killo said.
Liliana Segura is the daughter of Sarah and Arnie Segura. She loves volleyball, softball and throwing the discus in track. She is confident in singing in front of crowds and is a cantor at school mass. Liliana volunteers making blankets for the Pregnancy Center.
Liliana plans to earn a law degree from Harvard University and hopes to contribute to improving our nation’s immigration system to help migrant children. She also plans to travel to Greece some day.
“Lily is a joy to teach and a very active citizen at Notre Dame. She is truly a ‘we’ person who is eager to work with all classmates to help them,” Kilo said.
Nimitz Elementary
Arnel Dequina is the son of Michelle Presley and Joseph Dequina. He enjoys playing football and plays viola in the school orchestra.
Arnel plans to become a neurosurgeon and plans to serve his country in the military.
“Arnel completes the helpful tasks no one else wants to do without teachers having to ask. He identifies needs and takes care of them before asked. He is reliable, trustworthy and leads by example,” Nimitz Elementary Principal Julie Johnson said.
Addison Waiser is the daughter of Amy and Travis Waiser. She loves showing her Angora Goats at 4-H Club. She enjoys reading and language arts. Elected to Nimitz’s Character Council, she exemplifies “service above self.”
Addison dreams include having a family, working with kids as a teacher and raising children to be active in 4-H.
“Addison is a leader with a servant’s heart. She gravitates to help classmates who need attention, in a ‘Let’s do this together’ way. Addison leads with grace, compassion and kindness,” Johnson said.
Starkey Elementary
Matthew Anson is the son of Rebecca and Kory Anson. He enjoys outside activities, including visiting state parks to camp, explore, swim, hike and fish. His hobbies include drawing, painting basketball and baseball.
Matthew’s love for the outdoors leads him to dream of saving animals in the world that are injured or in need of rehabilitation. He plans to be a State Park Ranger to learn the essential skills.
“Matthew is a bright, caring young man who enjoys serving others in Starkey Student Council. He excels in all of his classes and plays in the orchestra,” Starkey Elementary Principal Jenna Wentrcek said.
Genesis Lira is the daughter of Teresa Cavillo and Gabriel Lira. She enjoys all things related to beauty and cosmetology. She loves doing all kinds of crafts and is a member of the Starkey Character Council, as well as the school orchestra.
Genesis would like to study cosmetology and help beautify the lives of others.
“Genesis is a quiet, caring leader who is always thinking of others. She is an extremely hard worker in all of her classes,” Wentrcek said.
Tally Elementary
Noah Macias is the son of Melody and Gabriel Macias. He is an outdoorsman with a strong faith and desire to help others. Noah makes friends easily, loves playing sports, mechanics and carpentry.
Noah is inspired by his favorite athlete, Michael Jordan, and aspires to play professional sports. He also plans to ultimately become a veterinarian.
“Noah is a team builder. He sacrifices his own wants for the betterment of his classmates. He continually supports and encourages others through his words and actions. He truly represents ‘We is Greater than Me’,” Tally Elementary Principal Gena Robertson said.
Alessandra Salazar is the daughter of Kristina and Jose Salazar. She has many hobbies, but her favorites are drawing, crafting, playing soccer and Roblox.
Alessandra is caring, helpful and always things of others before herself. She dreams of becoming a Registered Nurse.
“Alessandra’s leadership, positivity and caring attitude shines through in all that she does. She demonstrates ‘We is Great than Me’ attitude through focus on what is best for everyone, never herself,” Robertson said.
Tom Daniels Elementary
Seth Ambrose Venzor is the son of Maria Artega and Ramon Venzor. He enjoys reading and drawing and likes to exercise every day by running and doing pushups.
Seth intends to go to college and study computer science. He plans on utilizing his education to pursue working for a tech company.
“Seth is a kind, intelligent and mature young man. He cares about his peers and goes out of his way to help others. He embodies the idea of ‘We is Greater than Me’,” Tom Daniels Elementary School Principal Amy Billeiter said.
Madalin Paige Schmidt is the daughter of Kayla Turnage-Garfies and Caleb Young. She served as Student Council President, where she promoted leadership and unity. Outside of class, she participates in cheerleading and enjoys creating abstract paintings.
Madalin plans on attending college, where she will choose between becoming a fourth-grade math teacher and a doctor.
“Madalin is intelligent, creative and a natural leader. Highly respected by her peers, she positively influences those around her with ‘We is Greater than Me’ attributes,” said Billeiter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.