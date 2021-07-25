County offers details for filing FEMA loss claim

Some Kerr County property owners have been running into “roadblocks” when they try to claim federal assistance for repairs needed in the aftermath of the mid-February extreme winter storm.
“I’m getting calls from residents who are unable to complete the FEMA registration online,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “I contacted my FEMA representative, and she explained the proper procedure, so our people can file successfully for Individual Assistance.”
Any local property owner who suffered damages from the historic ice and snowstorm that covered the Texas Hill Country can seek federal funding to help cover the cost of repairs – whether their property was uninsured or only partially covered by insurance.
The first step before anything else is to call the toll-free FEMA help line to register. That number is 1-800-621-3362.
Apparently, FEMA’s registration deadline for that winter disaster actually ended before the final three counties (including Kerr County) were awarded the FEMA Individual Assistance designation.
“Because of that, it is necessary for local residents who are trying to claim the IA federal funding to call the helpline as their very first step. By doing that, they will register and be recorded in FEMA’s system as a potential claimant,” Thomas said. “Then and only then, will they be cleared to proceed with filing a claim.”
“Once our local folks get registered over the phone, they are then cleared to set up an account online at www.disasterassistance.gov. It is through that website that they will be able to upload any supporting documents, such as receipts or photos, necessary for their claim. Later on, they also will be able to log in to that portal and check on the status of their claim,” Thomas said.
The deadline for Kerr County residents to file a claim is Aug. 23, 2021.
During Monday’s Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting, Thomas gave a recap of the winter storm. He said the Texas Department of Insurance reported in March – just a month after the storm -- that there were 338 residential claims paid, for which the losses totaled $1.2 million. The average claim paid was $3,700. For farm and ranch, the number of claims paid was 45 with the amount of losses at $504,429 with an average of $11,210 paid per claim.
On June 24, Kerr County was granted the FEMA Individual Assistance designation, which meant qualifying local citizens could receive individual federal dollars to help them in the winter storm recovery process.
“That is a testament to the citizens of Kerr County, because they got in there and completed 576 individual surveys and that is what got us in,” Thomas said. “We got in by the skin of our teeth. We were one of three counties only that were included as ‘add-ons’ to that Individual Assistance declaration.”
Questions about the FEMA IA filing process and more may be directed to Thomas at (830) 315-2430 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, or by emailing wthomas@ co.kerr.tx.us.
