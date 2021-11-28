Mansion tours will benefit Hill Country Youth Orchestras

The Schreiner Mansion Guided Holiday Tours will benefit Hill Country Youth Orchestras. All proceeds from these special tours will be used by the HCYO to help pay for music education programs for youth on the Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Boerne HCYO campuses.
The Schreiner Mansion, at 226 Earl Garrett St. in Kerrville, will be fully decorated for the holiday season and there will be a beautiful sleigh in the courtyard which is a perfect setting for photos.
Sounds of the holiday season will fill the historic Schreiner Mansion, reminiscent of the charm of Victorian times.
The special Holiday Guided Tours with a knowledgeable docent are given on Dec. 2, 9, 14, 16 and 21 from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. with tours beginning on the half hour (the last tour begins at 1:30 p.m.) The docent-led tours will feature a video highlighting the historic Schreiner Mansion and Schreiner family as well as historic downtown buildings.
Admission for the tour is $15 for adults, students $5 and children age eight or under free — tickets are available at the door. Following each tour guests will enjoy homemade cookies and wassail in the lovely courtyard. The Holiday Tours are sponsored by the Cailloux Foundation.
The mansion, in the heart of downtown, was completed in 1897 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. San Antonio architect Alfred Giles designed the limestone home which is characterized by a combination of the Romanesque Revival and Chateau-esque style.
The mansion has served as an elegant home for the family of Captain Charles Schreiner, the Masonic Lodge, the Hill Country Museum and an education center for Schreiner University during the last 135 years.
The mansion is also an event center and available for groups, along with a fenced garden that backs up to the Peterson Plaza.
For more information on Schreiner Mansion rentals see www.caillouxfoundation.org/schreiner-mansion or contact Katharine Boyette at katharine@caillouxfoundation.org.
The Hill Country Youth Orchestras is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987. HCYO has been bringing the joy of the orchestra experience to the youth of the Hill Country and providing music education opportunities to all children regardless of race, creed, disability or economic status.
Today HCYO serves more than 150 students annually in the orchestra program at one of three HCYO campuses in Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Boerne for students from five to 18 years of age.
The HCYO programs include annual concerts and summer music camp with scholarships for private lessons available to all students. HCYO is the only tuition-free orchestra program in the country, and all funding for the organization is from donations, grants and fundraising efforts such as the Schreiner Mansion Holiday Tours.
HCYO will present the free Kerrville Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts Theater.
For more information about Hill Country Youth Orchestras contact Karen Billingsley, executive director, at admin@hcyo.org or (830) 285-9781.
