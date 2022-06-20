HCCADA to resume services locally

The Hill Country Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse was almost a victim of the COVID 19 epidemic, when state funding was lost and their board considered closing down the local program. Hill Country residents have been eligible for treatment and prevention services from HCCADA for the past 31 years.
When the future seemed uncertain, Bexar County’s council stepped up and offered to join the two programs and provide the help needed to keep the local program in operation. In March, Abigail Moore was designated the chief executive officer for both the Hill Country and the San Antonio programs.
“I worked with former HCCADA executive director Jeannie Stevens about seven years ago,” Moore said. “Doing both prevention and treatment. I am excited to return the program to the success of the years Jeannie was in charge.”
In September 2021, the executive director who succeeded Stevens resigned and the local board was unable to find anyone to hire so they called San Antonio and inquired whether they would be interested in taking over the local program, which serves a multi-county area and is headquartered on Business Drive off Goat Creek Cutoff.
The San Antonio council agreed, so Moore now spends two or three days a week in Kerrville and hopes to get the program up and again running full speed soon. There are currently four local employees and Moore hopes to double the staff back to the former number when funding is secured.
The state grant application deadline was missed and the state has told her she cannot get the funding restored for now.
“Because of the loss of the state grant funding it’s an uphill battle,” Moore said, “and we will have to wait two or three years before we can apply again.”
Gillespie County has provided a small amount of funding from their ARPA funds received to serve clients in their county. Moore has made presentations to both Kerr County and the City of Kerrville seeking funding, but has not received any commitment, so far.
Funds could also be made available through the recent opioid lawsuit settlement from which Kerr and other counties will receive funds. She plans to make additional requests to other public and private sources also.
The governing board for HCCADA is now in San Antonio but Moore said they are seeking members to join the board from Kerr County and other counties served by the local program.
Moore said the San Antonio-based treatment and prevention program now serves 28 counties and provides services for private individuals who seek help and those who are ordered to seek treatment by the court system.
“If someone has insurance or is ordered to seek help by Child Protective Services then the cost is covered,” Moore said, “but the remainder of our clients are private pay. A lot of people don’t realize their health insurance covers drug or alcohol treatment, even Medicare and Medicaid.”
The cost for drug or alcohol treatment through HCCADA is $150 a week, which provides for one clinical session and four counseling sessions. Clients, beginning in July, will be able to do the counseling sessions on Zoom.
“ We will be able to meet with virtually anybody at any time.”
Moore said she plans to bring a robust prevention program to the area schools and to Schreiner University.
“In San Antonio we spend about 75 percent of our time and resources on prevention and 25 percent on treatment,” she said. “But here we spend just the opposite, 75 percent on treatment and 25 percent on prevention. I intend to change that statistic.”
Prevention is very important and early intervention is vital, she added.
According to nationwide statistics the average age of first use of alcohol by youth is 13 years old.
“We have to get to them early,” Moore said. “Prevention starts in kindergarten.”
One goal of the prevention program is to educate adults about safe storage of opioids and other medications to prevent children and youth from potential abuse or overdose.
Prevention includes building life skills, emotional management, dealing with bullying, and developing appropriate social and emotional skills. The prevention program is a 12-week program.
Persons 18 years of age or older are eligible for treatment through HCCADA.
“In San Antonio we work with first responders on overdose calls. Within 48 hours of the overdose incident, we do a follow-up with the victim.”
Moore stressed that drug or alcohol addiction can impact a person’s entire life including marriage and job, and can cause them to spiral into a dark world.
Services available through HCCADA include outpatient substance abuse treatment, alcohol and drug awareness education program, DWI first and second offense, marijuana awareness education course, drug offender education program, substance abuse evaluations/assessments and referrals, hair follicle drug testing, DWI impact program, and tobacco counseling and education.
For more information go to www.hccada.org.
