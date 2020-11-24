Sandi Patty celebrates Christmas in Kerrville

Playhouse 2000 is ready to kick off the Christmas season with a special appearance by one of the world's best-loved singers. Sandi Patty will present two performances in The Cailloux Theater the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Patty will celebrate the holiday with her unique style of music on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available from $25 to $55, and both performances will be interpreted for the hearing impaired.
Patty is one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records, and eleven million units sold.
Known simply as "The Voice," Sandi Patty broke to international fame with her rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" at the rededication of the Statue of Liberty in 1996.
Virtually overnight, she became one of the country's best-loved performers. Her version of the national anthem has become synonymous with patriotic celebration, including performances at "A Capitol Fourth" with the National Symphony and ABC TV's "Fourth of July Special."
Patty is the most-awarded female vocalist in contemporary gospel music history, with 40 Dove Awards, and is a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. She has released more than 30 albums during her prolific career.
While her 40-year career is heavily rooted in inspirational music, Patty has had the opportunity in more recent years to extend her career outside the genre, as she has performed with symphonies around the world. In addition to her musical career, she is the author of eight books, including her latest book, "The Voice."
"I am grateful for the many opportunities God has given in my life and for how He has allowed me to spread my wings," says Patty. "Singing is my way to tell my story of hope, life, and love."
Patty's appearance in Kerrville is sponsored by Ken Stoepel Ford.
Both performances of "Sandi Patty Celebrates Christmas" will restrict seating to allow for appropriate social distances between seated pairs. While the Center Orchestra section on Saturday will allow up to 50 percent seating, the widest distancing will be available on Sunday and in the Mezzanine and Balcony sections for both shows.
At least through the end of the year, all seating in the City Center for the Arts' Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters will be strictly limited to allow a healthy six feet of space between pairs of tickets, and face coverings will be required for everyone entering the two theaters. All staff and volunteer ushers will use best safety practices to ensure minimum risk to those in attendance.
Tickets may be purchased at any time online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com, and the Cailloux Box Office is open on their regular schedule; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ups are welcome, and telephone orders can be placed by calling 896-9393. Messages can be left at any time to be returned during regular hours.
In addition to serving as Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 manages and programs the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
