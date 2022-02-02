City’s Public Works Department offers inclement weather tips

With freezing temperatures in the forecast, the City of Kerrville Public Works Department would like to make residents aware of suggestions or special arrangements to be made during inclement weather.
· Solid Waste/Trash Service: Should it be unsafe for Republic Services trucks to operate, trash and recycling service will be delayed until travel is considered safe. Saturday service may be necessary. Please leave bins at the road’s edge and spaced a minimum of three feet away from other objects.
· Streets: Staff will monitor road and bridge conditions throughout the night and spread de-icer as needed.
· Irrigation Systems: One of the most common hazards in Kerrville is freezing run-off from irrigation systems, so please turn your water irrigation systems off to ensure they don’t become a liability. When water from spray irrigation systems runs onto sidewalks and roadways, the resulting black ice can cause major problems for both drivers and pedestrians. If assistance is needed to shut off water flowing to an irrigation system, a licensed irrigator should be contacted.
· Wrap and Insulate Pipes: Always wrap or cover outside faucets in freezing weather and make sure all water hoses are disconnected. This will prevent breaks and expensive repairs. Insulate pipes located in the attic and crawl spaces using pipe insulation. Heat tape can also be used with a thermostat. Always install according to the manufacturer’s directions. NOTE: Do not drip faucets or use any water unnecessarily during an extreme winter storm, especially if there are power outages.
Watch for future press releases and news updates. The City of Kerrville hopes these tips will help residents keep warm and safe.
