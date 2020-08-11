City plans joint press conference Thursday

The City of Kerrville, Kerr County, the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation, the Kerrville Public Utility Board, and the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation will hold a joint press conference Thursday morning, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and representatives from the other agencies will make an announcement regarding the Skymaster business development project.
To avoid a large crowd during the on-going COVID 19 pandemic, this press conference is for guests and members of the press only. All others are asked to please tune in on the City of Kerrville’s website, or on Channel 2 locally, at 10 a.m. to view the press conference.
