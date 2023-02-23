Details are limited at this time, however, we can confirm that 1-10 Westbound is closed due to a traffic accident at Mile Marker 499.
The accident appears to have involved two 18-wheeler, long-haul trucks, one being a fuel tanker.
First responders remain on scene to clean up the fuel spill.
Both drivers were scene out walking around the scene.
We will report more when details are available.
