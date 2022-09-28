‘Run for the Wall’ reunion

Thirty-three years ago Kerrville resident Roger Mead joined a group of military veterans on a motorcycle journey across America from California to Washington D.C., to honor the prisoners of war and missing-in-action from wars in the last century.
Known as the “Run for the Wall,” the annual ride not only highlights the POW/MIA issue, but also gave the riders a chance along the way to attend patriotic programs at schools on the route.
“In 1989 we started riding to Washington D.C. from California to bring accountability to the POW/MIAs and now we have reunions of the group in the Hill Country,” said Kerrville resident Roger Mead, organizer of the event last weekend.
Mead and his wife have played a major role for the past 16 years in bringing many of those participants to the Hill Country for an annual get-together to share stories and memories.
Mead rode in the original ride and then took off a few years but re-joined the group in 2002.
The Run for the Wall alumni group has gathered in Kerrville since 2006, after having the first reunion in Fredericksburg.
This year’s reunion brought more than 120 motorcycle riders and other supporters to Kerrville last Friday through Sunday. The group traveled from around the country for a reunion at the YO Hotel in Kerrville.
Many in the group spent the weekend riding the roads of the Hill Country and reminiscing about earlier rides together.
“We have 123 registered this year, but not all of them will be riding motorcycles. Some fly in and others drive.
The person who travels the farthest comes from New Hampshire, but we also have people coming from Oregon and Idaho,” Mead said.
The weekend began with a flag-raising ceremony on Friday morning at the YO Hotel when the U.S. Flag on the hotel entrance was lowered and the distinctive POW/MIA flag was added to the pole. Friday evening the group gathered for dinner at the VFW hall on Thompson Dr. and Saturday morning gathered again for breakfast at the VFW hall.
“We visit, ride motorcycles or whatever we want to do during the day Saturday and then have a banquet Saturday evening back at the YO. We have a raffle, an auction and then “roast” people for the mistakes they have made over the years,” Mead said.
The motorcycle rides are organized by region and the Central Route from California to Washington D.C. is the one the Meads participate in.
Mead said the annual reunions held each year in Kerrville were not cancelled during the two years of COVID.
The group also participates in a philanthropic project that goes along with the commemorative ride.
“In the past we have donated to elementary schools along the way during patriotic performances at the schools and also donated funds to veteran families in need,” Mead said.
The donation money is generated from the registration fees for the reunions, auctions and raffles. The greater amount comes from the auctions and raffles, according to Mead.
“In the past we have been able to donate funds to an elementary school in Wilcox, Ariz. and to schools in Witheville, Va. and Montvale, Va. All are located in low-income areas. A former mayor of Witheville, who rode with the group on past rides, will be at the reunion this year,” Mead added.
Anyone with a motorcycle can join the group on one of the cross country rides in May 2023.
For more information on the Run for the Wall Riders program go to https://rftw.us on the web or email Mead at meadroger@hotmail.com.
