Grass fires plague firefighters, citations being issued

The Turtle Creek Fire Department recently responded to a grass fire south of Kerrville that burned about one and a half acres. The fire first started on Silver Creek when someone was burning cardboard boxes.
The fire spread quickly down the grass line onto Robertson Road onto two other properties and could have been a threat to residences in that area if not contained quickly.
A countywide burn ban is in effect. Turtle Creek VFD Chief Wes Gordon confirmed the resident on Silver Creek, where the fire started, received a burn ban violation citation from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene.
“We’ve got a lot of fires starting because of lawnmowers and brush hog tractors,” Gordon said. “Any kind of equipment that can creates friction and sparks can cause a fire.”
Gordon said the exceptional drought conditions in the county combined with the wind has caused the volunteer fire departments to respond to fires all over the county. VFDs often have to transport water to the fires since rural areas do not have fireplugs or other available water sources.
“The sheriff’s office has issued several other citations for violating the countrywide burn ban this year. It’s a very bad time now for anybody to be burning.”
Gordon said even barbeque pits create a dangerous situation this year. With the Fourth of July near, he recommends if you are planning to use a barbeque grill that you have a water hose nearby at all times.
Another cause of grass fires this year, Gordon said, was people having flat tires and the rims of the tires causing sparks along the road and, in a few situations, allowing chains attached to the tongue of trailers being towed being allowed to drag on the road and causing sparks that start grass fires.
“People just need to be conscious of outside surroundings and even watch what your neighbors are doing,” Gordon said. “And be ready to call 911 as soon as you can if a fire starts.”
According to Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator, Burn Ban violations are treated as Class C Misdemeanors with a maximum fine of $500.
He said the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office enforces the Burn Ban and issues citations.
In addition, Thomas said, but violators could liable in civil court.
“Not only can a burn ban violation cost you in justice court, you could be held civilly liable for the destruction of someone else's property should the fire leave your property and destroy someone else's property,” Thomas said. “Fortunately, no one has been injured and several homes have been saved by the VFD's. It is extremely important that people adhere to the burn ban during this time of drought. High winds, low humidity's and hot temperatures combined with a sufficient fuel load are a recipe for a fire disaster.”
County commissioners briefly discussed a total fireworks ban for the Fourth of July at their meeting last week and will likely have further discussion at their June 27 meeting. During the drought of 2011 there was a total ban on fireworks on the July 4 holiday.
Turtle Creek is one of seven volunteer fire departments in Kerr County. They have 13 members currently. All the VFDs in the county have mutual aid agreements to help, if needed, along with agreements with the three departments outside the county, Tierra Linda in Gillespie County, Castle Lake in Bandera County, and the Comfort VFD.
All of the VFDs are members of KARFA, the Kerr Area Rural Fire Association and meet regularly to train and coordinate fire response in the county. The Kerrville Fire Department also sends help into the county, if needed, especially to structure fires.
