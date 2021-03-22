Cecil Atkission Motors donates to Salvation Army for ongoing storm relief

In an effort to assist local residents struggling with the effects of Winter Storm Uri, Cecil Atkission Motors Kerrville recently donated $3,250 to the Salvation Army to assist with ongoing storm relief.
The donation will provide 130 meals to those in need. The historic storm left supply chains broken and many Texans without reliable access to food and other essential supplies.
With the dealeship’s entire staff present, Cecil Atkission General Manager Trey Atkission made the check presentation in the showroom Friday afternoon.
“When my father opened his first dealership 39 years ago, his number one priority was supporting his community,” Trey Atkission said. “We see this as an absolute necessity. If people need help, if they’re struggling, you do what you can to support them. That’s the Cecil Atkission way.”
Trey Atkission has served as a board member with the Salvation Army in Kerrville since 2013, and is proud of the work the organization is doing in the community.
“We’re excited to partner with them because with their help we can provide immediate relief to Texans in need. People are still out there struggling after the storm and we’re just happy to be able to do our part,” Trey Atkission said.
Trey Atkission said after witnessing the struggles local citizens were facing and, some still facing, dealership staff and management decided to raise money to help. The result was the decision to donate a portion of all vehicle sales to the Salvation Army, which they did.
Capt. David Swyers was on hand to accept the check on behalf of the Salvation Army, noting that during the storm, no one was turned away who needed food.
“We even had people come just to use our showers,” Swyers said. “We told them we couldn’t promise how long the electricity would be on, but that they were welcome to come. This donation is very much appreciated.”
Cecil Atkission Motors Kerrville is a part of the Cecil Atkission Automotive Group which was founded by Trey’s father, Cecil Atkission, in 1982. Family has always been core to the Cecil Atkission Automotive Group, both in how they run their business and how they treat their customers.
With seven stores across six cities in Texas, they’ve been committed to treating people right on price, value, trade-ins, and service for nearly 40 years. They are ardent supporters of both the Salvation Army and Rotary International.
