Cecil Atkission Motors donates to Salvation Army for ongoing storm relief

Cecil Atkission motors recently donated $3,250 to the Salvation Army to be used for support of local citizens with ongoing storm relief. The donation will provide for 130 meals. On hand for the check presentation were, from left, Tate Richburg, chief operating officer for Cecil Atkission Motors; Capt. David Swyers, Salvation Army; Trey Atkission, general manager; and Cecil Atkission, president.