Tivy Football reserved season tickets to go on sale Aug. 2

Tivy Football Reserved Season Tickets will go back on sale to the public on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6.
Ticket holders must come to the Tivy Athletic Office, located at Tivy High School at 3250 Loop 534, to renew their reserved season tickets. Tickets can be paid for with cash, check or credit card.
General Public tickets will go on sale online only on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. on the Tivy Athletics Ticket website. Those tickets can be purchased by visiting the ‘Athletics’ tab under the ‘Activities’ tab on the Tivy High School homepage, or by visiting the district website at www.kerrvilleisd.net.
Tivy Round Ball Passes will be available this year and can also be purchased online beginning Wednesday, July 28 at 8 a.m. Round Ball Passes allow the holder entrance to all Tivy Volleyball, Girls/Boys Basketball, Girls/Boys Soccer, Baseball, and Softball regular season home games during the 2021-2022 season.
The cost is $53 on the Tivy Athletics Ticket page.
For more information or questions about season tickets, call the Tivy Athletics Office at (830) 257-2219.
Antler Football will open the season at home against Dripping Springs on Friday, Aug. 27, kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. It will also be KPSF Night, where grant recipients will be recognized prior to kickoff.
