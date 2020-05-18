KPUB announces its drive-through opens today

As Texas begins to open back up in phases, KPUB is diligently monitoring the COVID-19 health event and the changes that have taken place in how we do our business.
The KPUB drive-through opened one lane for customer service beginning on Monday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. This is a slight change in the standard drive-through business hours, where the drive-through was previously open at 7:30 a.m.
The KPUB lobby will continue to remain temporarily closed as an overabundance of caution for the safety of customers and staff and to ensure that KPUB maintains operational integrity, continuing to keep our community’s lights on.
We have all learned how to do business differently during COVID-19, and KPUB officials urge you to still take advantage of the safest way to do business at this time—remotely.
Numerous contactless service options include:
Online
Online services are always available 24/7 at kpub.com or through the SmartHub app to access your account, make payments, or start/stop/transfer your electric service.
Phone: Debit card, credit card and electronic check payments can be made with KPUB’s secure pay-by-phone option at 1-855-382-9918. There is no fee to use this pay-by-phone service.
Automatic payments: Enjoy the convenience of having your bill automatically paid each month from your debit or credit card when you enroll in AutoPay and never have to worry about late fees or disconnects. We also offer an automatic bank account draft option as well. Automatic payments can be set up through your SmartHub account online or by contacting KPUB customer service.
Payment kiosks: In response to COVID-19, we have added two brand-new payment kiosks that are located at our main office at 2250 Memorial Blvd. The self-serve payment kiosks accept cash, check and debit/credit card payments. Please note that cash payments will not issue any change back from payments. Any cash payment overages will be issued to a customer’s account as a bill credit for the next billing cycle.
Customer service
KPUB’s customer service team is here to help during this time by phone to answer calls regarding payments or any service-related questions. You can reach them at KPUB’s main office number at 257-3050 during our regular business hours of M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mail payments will still be processed as usual that are sent to:
Kerrville Public Utility Board, P. O. Box 294999, Kerrville, TX 78029.
Dropbox
The night drop box is located on the wall of KPUB’s drive-through window for any check payments. Cash payments are not accepted with our night drop services.
For power outages or emergency services, KPUB’s dispatch, outages and emergency calls are available 24/7 by calling 257-2883. Outages can also be reported online at kpub.com and through the utility’s SmartHub app.
In these unprecedented times, KPUB will continue our suspension of disconnects and late fees while we navigate through this COVID-19 situation. While KPUB has temporarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment, this is not a bill waiver.
We urge customers to please contact us so our customer service team can help make a customized payment arrangement plan that best fits your current financial situation.
Our goal is to help ease the transition once the pandemic has passed, rather than add to your burden.
KPUB is honored to keep the lights on for our Hill Country community. We are all in this together and are grateful for your patience and understanding during this time.
