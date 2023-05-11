KFD selected for pilot program with blood drive

The Kerrville Fire Department has been selected to conduct a pilot program with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to promote and expedite the collection of blood donations to be used in its “Heroes in Arms” program, which seeks to identify qualified “whole blood" donors, which can immediately be distributed to first responders and hospital emergency rooms in the region.
The program will be conducted Saturday, May 13, during the KFD’s planned blood drive scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot.
“Blood supply is at critical stages and we wanted to do our part to assist by getting back to our quarterly blood drives here in Kerrville,” Maloney said. “While we were planning this Saturday’s community blood drive, we were asked if we would like to participate in this pilot program. No one else in the state has ever done what we are planning to do.”
The concept, according to Maloney, is to identify O-positive blood donors with “low Titer,” or minimal identified disqualifying antibodies. Those O-positive blood donors that meet the criteria will become “Heroes in Arms” and their blood donations can be used in emergency situations by first responders or hospital emergency departments to treat their most critical patients and reducing the mortality rate in victims by 30 percent, Maloney said.
“We just launched our own whole blood program within KFD in March. This means we have whole blood available to be administered to our most critical patients whose lives are in danger due to rapid loss of blood caused by an accident or injury,” Maloney said. “The blood is infused on scene before we begin transporting them to the hospital or AirEvac. This saves time and lives.”
While O-negative blood is the universal donor type, Maloney said only 7 percent of the population has that blood type, so its distribution to patients in need is limited. The potential for O-positive blood type donors, which makes the whole blood program possible, however, is much greater as 32-39 percent of the population have that blood type, exponentially increasing the possibility of life-saving efforts through its availability to emergent, critical patients.
“I am hoping Kerrville and Kerr County residents will support us in this effort,” Maloney said. “We need donors of all blood types, but if you have O-positive blood, we really need you. Once you are identified through the Heroes in Arms program as a qualified whole blood donor, the blood donation you make on one day will be distributed to one of 30 locations in the region within three days and administered to a patient within 36 days. It could potentially be on one of our own ambulances.”
Maloney said there is no guarantee of where each blood donation will go in the South Texas region, but he gets excited about the possibility that a local whole blood donation returns to Kerrville.
“My blood type is O-positive and I will be donating and getting tested to see if I can be a whole blood donor,” Maloney said.
According to Maloney, qualified donors are mostly men, as pregnancy often creates the disqualifying antibodies in women.
“That doesn’t mean women should not be tested,” Maloney said. “But, if females were previously pregnant, they are not qualified for the Heroes in Arms program.”
Since launching the KFD Whole Blood Program, his department has administered one unit of whole blood per month to patients with life-threatening blood loss. Peterson Health, Maloney said, utilizes 20-30 units of whole blood per month within its emergency department.
Misty Gordon, KFD EMS assistant, is organizing the blood drive and the Heroes in Arms effort for the department. According to Gordon, citizens will need to make an appointment to donate blood and all O-positive donors will be asked if they would like to participate in the Heroes in Arms whole blood program.
Maloney said blood collection for the Heroes in Arms is very specific, utilizing specific technique and procedure.
“To participate in the Heroes in Arms program, you must be tested at this blood drive to donate at the next one if want to be a whole blood donor,” Gordon said. “That’s why we are trying to get the word out. We just learned about the pilot program.”
Gordon also said donors of all types are needed and will be provided a health screening as well.
Maloney said he is asking the community’s support for the blood drive and the Heroes in Arms testing for O-positive donors.
“We have the program in place at KFD, where we can save our citizens with our existing whole blood program and make that impact there, but now our community can support that same program,” Maloney said. “That’s the exciting part. It’s literally neighbors helping neighbors.”
According to Gordon, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has a minimum number of appointments required to travel to a mobile blood drive. Citizens make make appointments by visiting https://donor.south texasblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/140259?_gl=1*r8kc0u*_ga*MTQzMzg5NzA0MC4xNjc5NTAxMjUy*_ga_6VCX6V15J3*MTY4MzIyNTAwNi42MS4xLjE2ODMyMjU4NjMuMC4wLjA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.