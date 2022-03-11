Van Winkle standing up in support of Ukraine

Local journalist Irene Van Winkle has proudly celebrated her Ukrainian heritage over the years, so it was no surprise to see her at the forefront of regional rallies in support of the Ukrainian people following the invasion of that country by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 22.
“Both of my parents are full-blooded Ukrainians. Our family escaped from Ukraine during World War II, and most of them spent years at Displaced Persons camps in Austria, where I was born,” Van Winkle said. “After we immigrated to the United States in 1950, I remember landing in Boston Harbor as a young child. Our family remained close even though they spread out to different areas. I alway spoke Ukrainian at home and only learned English when I started going to school. We would attend church in the East Village of downtown New York City, and we studied about my culture … the food, the crafts, the arts and traditions.”
While her relatives no longer live in Ukraine, Van Winkle said she still has ties to the region and carries her Ukrainian pride with her daily, adding she was shocked when she learned of the Russian invasion.
“I will tell you that my heart sank instantly once I realized the seriousness of the invasion. Nobody could believe what they were seeing and hearing,” Van Winkle said. “All I could think of was the safety of the people, friends and strangers alike, and the fear that they would destroy the most beautiful parts of the country … all its treasures, churches and landscapes.”
Once a part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine declared its independence as a sovereign country in 1991, much to the dismay of Putin, and understanding the drama between the two countries set the stage for Van Winkle and all who are familiar with the much more complicated past of the two countries.
“Russia has mostly always wanted to own or destroy Ukraine,” Van Winkle said. “They want to seize it for the strategic location, for its people who have always fought to be free, for their intellectual and artistic gifts and for its independent spirit.”
And it is that independent spirit by the Ukrainian people that has been on display for all of the world to see for nearly two weeks now.
“Ukrainians will never back down from a fight. They have always been famous for their courage and national pride, which most of them rarely confuse with being Russian,” Van Winkle said. “Ukraine is an enduring land that will not easily give up its identity. We would really just like to be left alone to live in peace, but Russia has been after us for nearly 1,000 years, and tries to steal its culture, religion and traditions, wanting to claim them for itself out of jealousy.”
Armed with her pride and longing to help in some way, Van Winkle attended her first support rally in San Antonio shortly after the Russian invasion and was interviewed by all three major San Antonio television stations.
“I attended two large rallies in San Antonio since this war began. I heard about them through several Ukrainian patriotic and cultural groups to which I belong,” Van Winkle said. “We have held many other peacetime events, including Christmas and other holiday celebrations, with food dancing and music. We wear our national outfits, which we did recently.”
Van Winkle said her biggest fear is the fall of Ukraine to Putin and the best outcome, in her opinion, would be for Putin to be removed from office.
“The best outcome would, for me, would be for Putin to be thrown out (of office) by his own people, once they learn the truth about what he has done,” Van Winkle said.
Van Winkle will continue to show support in any way she can, including attending more rallies, praying and and educating those who want to know more about her country.
In the meantime, she urges all American citizens to press United States lawmakers to be tougher on Putin.
“Write your legislators and urge them to do more than just sanctions,” Van Winkle said. “Do whatever it takes to oust Putin and his murderous horde. Kick them out of Ukraine and heal the nation that they are trying to destroy.”
Van Winkle said she is proud, but not surprised, to see the resistance put forth by Ukrainian citizens that has been reported on national news. She also expressed admiration for the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been a beacon of light and leadership to his people.
Van Winkle was able to visit her native country in 2016 for the first time and, especailly now, cherishes those memories.
“It was so important for me to visit Ukraine, and see it with my own eyes, smell the air, see the beautiful cities and countryside and find the places where my family had lived and left their mark,” Van Winkle said. “Thank God I did it ... who knows when another chance may come. I long to pass my Ukrainian heritage to my children and grandchildren. Now, more than ever, we have to make sure they never forget.
"We want to thank all the people around the world, in the U.S. and in Texas, who have stood up for Ukraine ... rallies are going on everywhere as we speak,” Van Winkle said. "If possible, if you feel comfortable, please send help, even a few dollars, to organizations that are offering relief. I will be keeping our friends notified on Facebook and elsewhere of credible organizations as much as possible."
Finally, Van Winkle honored those brave Ukrainians who remained to fight to save their country during the invasion.
"As the Ukrainians fight on, we repeat the refrain, 'Slava Ukraini, Slava Heroyam': 'Glory to Ukraine -- Glory to the Heroes’,” Van Winkle said.
