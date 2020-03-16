City to livestream press conference at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Kerrville, along with Kerr County and Peterson Health, will live-stream a joint press conference this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and representatives from the county and Peterson Regional Medical Center will provide the latest information regarding the COVID-19 virus and local efforts to protect the health and safety of our citizens.
To avoid a large crowd, this press conference is for members of the press only. All others are asked to please tune in on the City of Kerrville’s website, or on Channel 2 locally, at 5:30 p.m. to view the press conference.
For more information on COVID-19, conditions and prevention measures, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov.
