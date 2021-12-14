Shinyribs to perform at Arcadia Live

Get your groove on at the Arcadia Live theatre as the holiday season begins to wind down to the memorable, genre-smashing supergroup Shinyribs on Friday, Dec. 17.
Led by the charismatic frontman Kevin Russell, all attitude and colorful suits, this nine- (sometimes ten!) piece creates a funky and theatrical whirlwind for its audiences, peppered with plenty of crowd engagement.
This outfit has performed at Arcadia once before and was a huge success, and their upcoming show is projected to be no exception; snatch your tickets up for this unforgettable experience while they remain.
There are unlimited Standing Room General Admission tickets available, or, grab up to 19 of your closest musically enthusiastic friends and reserve a VIP suite up in the balcony.
All December long, Arcadia is accepting nonperishable donations for a local food bank in the spirit of thanksgiving.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at www.thearcadialive.org.
For more information, call or email our Box Office at (830) 315-5483, boxoffice@thearcadialive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.