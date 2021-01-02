First baby of 2021 arrives at PRMC

Kerr County’s first baby of the year was born shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Proud parents Maria Perez and Victor Hernandez welcomed Madelyn Hernandez at 12:04 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Maria, a waitress at Taqueria Los Altos De Jalisco in Ingram, said she finished her shift on Dec. 30 and woke up in labor on New Year’s Eve.
“I started having contractions at 10:30 in the morning,” Maria said.
She and Victor headed to the hospital and Madelyn made her appearance little more than 12 hours later, weighing in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 19 inches long.
As is tradition, Maria and Victor were presented with a host of gifts for baby Madelyn, the first baby born in the new year.
“She was born two weeks early,” Maria said. "Her due date was Jan. 15. She is healthy and happy."
Maria said she will take a few weeks off to care for Madelyn and her older brother, 15-month-old Alonso Hernandez.
Victor, a ranch foreman, will be able to help with the babies as well, but will only take a few days off, initially.
