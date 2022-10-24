P2K to present ‘Nightmare at the Cailloux’

Playhouse 2000’s annual fundraiser, “Dinner With the Stars,” is on tap for this weekend, and P2K is offering a special “Show Only” ticket to those who want to support the company but miss the chance to enjoy the full dinner.
This year’s dinner is themed “Nightmare at the Cailloux” in honor of Halloween. The associated show, dubbed “Haunted Broadway,” features a variety of “chilling” hits from the stage presented by past, present of future stars of the Playhouse 2000 stage.
“Haunted Broadway” will open with a pair of stage depictions of denizens of the dark realm, with Kevin Nixon and Phoenix Miller re-creating songs from the musical “Damn Yankees,” and Victor and Sarah Salinas offering “Hey Little Songbird” from the modern hit “Hadestown.”
P2K Regulars will remember Phoenix and Victor from their roles as “Chiffon” and “The Voice of Audrey II” in “Little Shop of Horrors.” Sarah last appeared in a P2K Musical as “Glinda, the Good Witch” in “The Wizard of Oz.” Kevin is a regular volunteer in the costume shop, and many will remember him from musicals presented by the Point Theatre.
P2K welcomes back Hayley Pickens Davis, whom many will recall fondly for her portrayal of “Maria” in “The Sound of Music.” Hayley and Victor offer two comic takes on the scary season with Rodgers and Hart’s “To Keep My Love Alive” and “The Oogie-Boogie Song” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
The next set of songs celebrate Broadway’s take on witches, with Phoenix presenting “No Good Deed” from the smash hit “Wicked,” and Sarah offering “Stay With Me” from Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.”
Hayley will return to sing alongside P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown in the duet“ No Other Love Have I” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Me and Juliet,” the little-known show that will be the opening musical in P2K’s Season 2023.
This will kick off one of the highlights of the evening; the official announcement of P2K’s lineup of plays and musicals for 2023.
“Haunted Broadway” will wrap up with a pair of the best voices in Kerrville, Haley Montoya and Seth Lafler, presenting two songs from the long-running Broadway hit “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Many will know Haley from her appearances singing with the Symphony of the Hills or from her work at First United Methodist Church. Seth has been the director of choirs at Tivy High School for several years. Though they have yet to appear in a P2K production, the company is excited to share their talents with its audience.
“Haunted Broadway” is set to begin at 8:15. “Show Only” tickets, priced at $25, can be reserved at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393 or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where convenience fees will apply, and they will be available at the door at 8:00.
“Dinner With the Stars” benefits Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater and managers of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
