The Museum of Western Art is preparing for an eventful year, highlighted by family-friendly weekend festivities in April to mark its official opening.
This year will be very special. Forty years ago, on April 23, 1983, the facility opened to national acclaim as the Cowboy Artists of America Museum. In 2003, following a change in structure, it was rebranded as the Museum of Western Art.
As museum officials prepare for this milestone celebration, Executive Director Darrell Beauchamp is looking for anyone who may have attended the original ceremony.
"If you were among the many attendees for the original opening, we'd love to hear from you. We'd appreciate it if you have souvenirs from that day and are willing to offer them for display,” Beauchamp said.
Among the treasures they would love is a Colt CA Special, Thumb-buster .45, the last edition made using the original tooling. Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater, whose passion for western art was instrumental in the formation of the CAA museum, was keynote guest at the grand opening and presented the Colt .45 to each founding sponsor.
Beauchamp said, “We’d be honored to have one, even if it’s on loan.”
Anniversary events will include a free day for the public on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., kicking off with pronouncements from area dignitaries marking the special day.
Following that, family-friendly entertainment on the rear museum grounds will include performances by a Native American dance troupe from San Antonio, trick ropers, interaction with the artists, dance music from Exit 505 Band, chuckwagon cooking demos and museum tours.
The galleries will feature works of many of the original Cowboy Artists of America as well as pieces from the museum’s permanent collection.
Another gallery will detail the unique architectural aspects of the museum’s design as done by the firm Ford, Powell and Carson and renowned Texas architect, O’Neil Ford.
A private Founders and Benefactors dinner will be held on Saturday evening. On Sunday, to commemorate the exact opening day, a "cake and mimosas" reception will be held at 1:30 p.m, followed by recognition of its Remuda volunteers and public tours of the museum.
Beauchamp says that special events will be held throughout the year to promote the anniversary.
“If people want to stay updated, we invite them to sign up for our newsletter at www.museumof westernart.com, or follow our page on Facebook or Twitter. Better yet, join as a member and receive advance notice,” Beauchamp said.
For further information, email: assistant@museumofwesternart. com or phone (830) 896-2553.
