Chalk Festival cancelled, set to return next year

In the interest of public health and safety, the Kerrville Chalk Festival has cancelled the annual street painting event for this year. The Festival, which typically involves 65 artists, performers and family activities attracts 10,000 attendees during the two-day event on Peterson Plaza, will return in 2021.
“Though it’s true the Festival will not take place this year as it has for the last five years, we are pleased to announce two collaborations that demonstrate the Cailloux Foundation’s commitment to the community during this challenging time,” said Katharine Boyette, festival director, “and we are already planning for the 2021 Chalk Festival,” she added.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation (HCAF), designated as the 2020 Festival beneficiary, will still receive the $45,000 grant. “HCAF has been in the community for more than 60 years and has inspired generations of Hill Country families. These funds come at a vital time for us,” said HCAF Executive Director Sarah Derousseau.
In the interim, the Cailloux Foundation is looking to partner with local organizations to distribute art kits to families in need. The art kits will include several project ideas and materials, along with chalk, origami, stickers, and art supplies to foster creativity during this time away from school. Each kit will contain a printout and online links to tutorial options.
The Kerrville Chalk Festival would like to acknowledge these early sponsor commitments for the 2020 Festival: Ameriprise Financial - Collum, Wofford, & Associates; Security State Bank & Trust; Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country; Family Practice Associates, P.A.; Teri and George Stieren; and A3 Studio - David Martin.
Those sponsors will get a refund or may elect to designate their donation for the 2021 Festival.
The Kerrville Chalk Festival is scheduled to return Oct. 16-17, 2021.
For more information, visit KerrvilleChalk.org; email info@KerrvilleChalk.org; or call Boyette at 895-5222. Visit and “friend” the Kerrville Chalk Festival Facebook page for periodic updates, or to review the work from last year’s event.
