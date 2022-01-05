COVID cases surge, test kits in short supply

Fueled by the highly-contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant and large gatherings over the holidays, COVID-19 case numbers are sharply rising, which was expected.
What was not predicted, was the shortage of at-home testing kits that has occurred across the county, state and nation.
Calls to all local pharmacies prior to the New Year’s Day weekend revealed no supply of the at-home test kits existed and none of the staff we spoke to were able to provide an estimated time of arrival for those kits.
Since Wednesday, Dec. 29 (through Monday, Jan. 3), Peterson Health has reported 158 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a sharp rise in the daily average logged earlier in the month
The lack of at-home tests has resulted in an overflow of patients seeking testing at local medical facilities. Lines at local clinics have been visible for days.
In addition, the much-touted therapeutics used to treat COVID-19 patients has also become difficult to obtain locally and throughout the nation.
Kerr County Emergency Services Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas said that, currently, there are 16 state-sponsored infusion centers operating in the following communities: Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont, Burnet, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, McKinney, Nash, Odessa, San Antonio, Seguin, The Woodlands and Victoria.
Ten of these clinics are operated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, while the other 6 fall under the auspices of the Texas Department of State Health Services. More infusion centers will open up in areas as needed, Thomas said.
The infusion centers provide monoclonal antibody doses free and to all Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral.
Thomas said that Texans looking for a therapeutic provider near them, can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov.
On Dec. 31, Gov. Abbott announced that Texas has formally requested resources for federally supported testing locations and medical personnel, as well as additional federal allocations of the monoclonal antibody (mAB) treatments.
His announcement said the state requested support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for testing sites in the following counties, based on current numbers, including positive rates and hospitalizations: Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo and Tarrant.
Additional testing capability in those locations will help identify people with COVID-19, including those with the Omicron variant, and help prevent and reduce further transmission, Thomas said.
The Texas DSHS has also requested three teams of medical personnel to provide additional support to hospitals in urban areas of the state that do not have DSHS-contracted staff, Thomas said.
While the local cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, severe illness and hospitalizations have remained low. As of Monday morning, Peterson Health reported 12 patients being admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center for treatment of the virus, with one of those patients being in the Intensive Care Unit.
For those who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, testing can be obtained at the following:
• Peterson Urgent Care, 130 W. Main, (830) 258-7669, no appointement necessary.
• Walgreens Pharmacy, 624 Jefferson, (830) 792-6557, appointment necessary, www.walgreens.com.
• CVS Pharmacy, 112 Main St., (830) 895-3311, appointment necessary, www.cvs.com.
