KPSF surprises ‘Teacher of the Year’

As part of its end-of-year school celebration, the Kerrville Public School Foundation had the pleasure of honoring two outstanding KISD teachers, naming them “Teacher of the Year” for 2020.
The awardees of this annual “Teacher of the Year” program included a teacher in the elementary category (pre-school through grade 5), and a teacher in the secondary category (grades 6 through 12).
Elementary award winner
Carissa Warren was named the “Elementary Teacher of the Year.”
Warren is a second-grade teacher at Tally Elementary, and has taught with KISD for six years.
“I strive to be a role model, a safe place, and an ‘encourager’ to my students. Every morning I greet my students with a hug and they leave my classroom the same way,” Warren said. “I talk them through problems, and hold high expectations for their character. I build deep and lasting relationships with them. This, to me, is the most important thing that I can do as a teacher.”
Warren has a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Baylor University.
Secondary award winner
The Secondary Teacher of the Year award was given to Gregory Marquardt.
Marquardt is a German teacher at Tivy High School teaching all grade levels. He has been with KISD for 26 years.
Marquardt explains his philosophy on teaching, “The never-ending struggle of questioning to find rational, reasoned solutions is paramount. Therefore, I try every day to illustrate that idea with my students, teaching them that continuing their education and to never stop learning will make them wiser, happier, and more successful.”
Marquardt has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/German and a Master of Arts in History/German from Southwest Texas State University.
The Teacher of the Year awardees were recognized and honored for their teaching excellence and their ability to inspire a love of learning in their students. Dedication to understanding and meeting the unique needs of their students distinguishes both teachers.
Warren and Marquardt were presented with $2,000 monetary awards and the distinguished title of “Teacher of the Year.”
The Teacher of the Year Selection Committee explained that the purpose of the award is to recognize and honor exemplary classroom instruction within the Kerrville Independent School District.
Hollis Uecker, committee lead for KPSF’s Teacher of the Year program said, “In December, each campus in the Kerrville Independent School District selects a campus ‘Teacher of the Year.’ These campus honorees become the nominees for the KPSF ‘Teacher of the Year’ award. Each nominee completes a portfolio, records a video of his/her classroom teaching, and interviews individually with the Teacher of the Year selection committee.”
About Kerrville Public
School Foundation
Established in 1987 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, the mission of the Kerrville Public School Foundation (KPSF) is to serve as a catalyst for involving the community in the enhancement and achievement of academic excellence for the children of Kerrville ISD by providing financial assistance not available through state or local funding.
The purpose of the Kerrville Public School Foundation is to solicit, manage and distribute funds in programs that align with the District’s Strategic Plan as well as with Campus Improvement Plans.
Funding is supplemental and does not replace or alter use of tax-based revenue. Donations are received from individuals, corporations, and other foundations to fund educational programs and projects and to create an Endowment fund.
Programs will be funded from donations and the interest earned on the Endowment fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.