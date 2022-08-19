Giving the power of the decision to the people, Kerr County commissioners have officially called for a bond election this fall to decide the fate of three propositions for county infrastructure repairs, improvements and construction.
The bond issues will be included on the ballot during the U.S. General Election Nov. 8, 2022. In total, the three separate propositions will cost an approximate sum of $27.5 million.
The bond election represents the culmination of three years of work by a County Improvements Planning (CIP) committee comprised of civic leaders: Brenda Hughes (appointed by Precinct 1), Fred Henneke (appointed by Precinct 2), Pete Calderon (appointed by Precinct 3), Bobby Templeton (appointed by Precinct 4) and Chris Hughes (appointed by the county judge to represent the county at large).
They focused on facilities and operations, debated responsible solutions and agreed upon capital improvements they saw as solutions for continued service in the future. Their resulting three propositions were approved to go before the public in a bond vote by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting Monday, Aug. 15.
“I believe that the CIP’s recommendations to our county leaders are a thoughtful, comprehensive solution that addresses current infrastructure needs and takes into account the future needs of a growing Kerr County population,” Calderon said.
“These are all needs. They are not wants,” added the county judge. The county realizes local families are feeling the impact of inflation, “but needs don’t go away,” Kelly said.
What’s Covered?
Proposition A:
The first proposition on the list, Proposition A, is the most comprehensive of the three and it features several projects related to the Kerr County Courthouse and its grounds, the West Kerr Annex in Ingram and storage for the county’s future – at an estimated cost of $13.685 million
In 2019, the state legislature mandated that county courts-at-law must provide for a jury room that is twice the size of the one Kerr County currently has, explained Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. Since the county court is situated on the first floor of the Kerrville courthouse, transitioning the room from a 6-person and 2-alternates jury room to accommodate a 12-person jury with 2 alternates meant expanding into the county tax assessor-collector’s facilities.
The state also developed a multi-county public defender program to pay for indigent defense services for legal defendants unable to pay for private attorneys to represent their cases.
Previously, county governments had to cover this cost.
The newly formed Texas Indigent Defense Commission approached Kerr County leaders about forming a regional public defenders’ office, which the state would support through an 80/20 grant ($2.5 million) for the office’s establishment and then 1/3:2/3 sustaining grants. Kerr and its neighboring counties of Gillespie, Kendall, Bandera and Medina agreed to work together.
The county was able to purchase former church facilities on Earl Garrett Street within walking distance of the courthouse. There is room at that site to not only house the regional public defenders’ office at 550 Earl Garrett Street (for which the county earns $85,000 in annual rent,) but also to relocate the county tax assessor-collector’s facilities with a new drive-through payment service to 600 Earl Garrett Street and provide parking for both.
Additionally, the courthouse is 95 years old and lacks modern security technology and communication systems to keep employees and the public safe. The courthouse security and rearrangement will keep Kerr County compliant with state and federal law, while providing more secure facilities for the public.
For West Kerr citizens, Proposition A includes building a new, larger courthouse annex building with parking on a 1.5-acre lot the county currently holds adjacent to the entrance to Ingram Tom Moore High School. This would resolve existing deficiencies in parking and courtroom space and office/infrastructure spaces, provide space for sheriff’s deputies and make the annex ADA compliant.
Included in Proposition A also is a storage facility that will be climate controlled to ensure document integrity and would meet state law’s required manual “hard copy” file retention for all 36 county departments, as well as the higher volume of records the county is experiencing as it grows. This structure would be built near the proposed Kerr County Animal Services structure on the county-held land off Spur 100.
Proposition B:
The second proposition – Proposition B – involves an estimated $8.065 million in improvements to the Hill Country Youth Event Center’s indoor show arena, located at 3785 TX27.
No upgrades or improvements have been made to the arena since it opened 38 years ago. Its electrical system is not up to code, and the roof needs replacing. The building needs a fire-suppression system, ADA accessible restroom facilities, and the resolution of problem issues with lighting, ventilation, drainage and insulation. Plans also call for a 4-H teaching kitchen.
The center is not only one of the county’s more popularly rented facilities, but it also serves as the epicenter of emergency management for all of Kerr County. It hosts community events, such as health services, is an evacuation shelter, etc. With improvements and upgrades, the center is expected to attract more events, resulting in more revenue for local businesses.
Proposition C:
The third proposition – Proposition C – would call for the construction of a new Kerr County Animal Services facility off Spur 100 on 16-acres of county-held property immediately behind the current Road and Bridge Department. Total cost is estimated at $5.75 million.
The new facility would include expanded office space for employees, climate-controlled storge for feed and medical supplies, and it would have exam rooms, training rooms, isolation areas for sick animals, laundry and shower facilities, as well as accessible parking and lobby areas for stray pet drop-off and adoption services. The current property located on Loop 534 could be sold to support new business development and help offset the cost of the new center.
Cost to the Taxpayer
If all three propositions pass, then what would be the impact per property owner?
According to the county’s bond consultant, Jolie Willis of Claycomb Associates, Architects, the Kerr Central Appraisal District states the average Kerr County taxable property value is $287,275.
Based on that and if the bond is $27.5 million, then the cost per average homestead owner would be $8.62 per month.
Community Input
Initially formed in October of 2019, the CIP members each have three team captains, so the effort represented a coming together of not five CIP members’ minds, but of 15 more members of the public, as well as Todd Bock, who will chair the bond-election campaign.
The committee has also worked closely with an architect, a commercial real estate broker, other consultants, financial, legal, security, construction, building inspectors and others. “All told, I would estimate that as many as 30 to 40 folks have worked extensively on this project over the past three years,” Kelly said, adding that the CIP group has met more than 80 times, as well as members making public appearances to talk about the process and considerations.
“There has been a whole lot of work and public input into these recommendations based on confirmed actual needs,” the county judge said. “The only question is, ‘When do we do them?’ They’ve been kicked down the road for so long and county employees have simply made do. The county cannot keep ignoring the simple truth that these needs are real, and they are not going away. The reality is, the longer we put off addressing these needs, the more it will cost taxpayers.”
Welcome to the discussion.
