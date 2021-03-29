Texas taxpayers’ IRS returns due June 15

The tax man cometh! But the good news for Texas taxpayers is that the deadline this year is June 15, not the usual April 15.
This delayed deadline is the result of the recent Arctic ice/snow storm and a request from the State of Texas to the Internal Revenue Service to allow the extra time.
That’s two extra months for preparation, but the local tax preparation professionals in Kerrville are already seeing increased numbers of customers requesting appointments for forms and/or professional help.
“At Liberty Tax, we’re already getting a steady number of calls and requests for appointments,” said General Manager Deena Elliott. And this is echoed by Mike Douville who retired last December – at least partially – but remains available as needed, especially during tax prep season.
Liberty Tax
Elliott, general manager, first advised that people can visit the www.IRS.gov website for the forms they need, including all the basic forms plus any new forms a person may also need.
“Everybody else has a Monday, May 17, filing deadline, I think. And that was set by the IRS because of COVID,” Elliott said. “For Texas residents and businesses, that means deadlines for estimated tax payments and paying local property tax payments are different.
“And for Texans, their income taxes are filed and paid to the IRS in Austin. The exception is filing the 1040-ES form which goes to Charlotte, N.C., if it’s professionally done.”
Elliott said if a Texas citizen does that form on their own, the forms are sent to Austin and the payment(s) to North Carolina.
“The IRS forms are rewritten every year to ‘draft’ forms and then approved by public comment,” she said. “Then they are reprinted and posted for the public.”
She said the www.IRS.gov website is the first and main stop for taxpayers to get forms, and then call a tax professional for an appointment if needed.
One result of the COVID pandemic was to shut down the previous years’ supply of more community-wide free volunteer help from trained Tax-Aide people at the public library or the Dietert Center, for instance.
Elliott said one new form this year is a “recovery rebate worksheet” that concerns any “stimulus” payments a taxpayer may have received. Some other forms are related to COVID-19 virus and to “family leave” taken in 2020.
“Put the ‘key words’ into the computer search engine,” she advised.
Situations for special care
Elliott said a situation that calls for special attention is, if a person took money out of their pension fund to pay for COVID care for themselves or an immediate family member.
“The taxpayer must show proof to the tax professional, so the preparer can take care of the penalty,” Elliott said.
She also advised if area residents suffered ice storm damage that they expect to claim on their 2021 tax forms, they should have taken photos of the damage first, before starting any cleanup or repairs. This photographic proof will be needed for insurance reports and for FEMA adjusters’ reports, making a reasonable basis for claims.
The FEMA reports may apply because this area was declared a federal disaster area by the office of the President of the United States, which releases FEMA and others to help here, she said.
“I personally have experience with this because where I live we got flood damage once. And I took pictures before we started any clean-up,” Elliott said.
And if you can’t make the June 15 filing deadline, there is an extension possible to Oct. 15. “But I don’t recommend that,” Elliott said.
‘Stimulus money’
Elliott said the IRS was tasked with administering the federal “stimulus money,” then added, “They can’t track it any better than the individual citizens can.”
She said it was dropped into people’s bank accounts based on how they filed their 2020 tax returns.
She said if a taxpayer missed that filing, their extra money will be added to the taxpayer’s refund or deducted from their payment as what the IRS calls a refundable credit, or the “recovery rebate credit” on the Form 1040.
Unemployment under COVID
Elliott said she and the staff also may be helping taxpayers who are dealing with an “unemployment exclusion,” a monetary amount of $10,200 each.
If a taxpayer proves he or she got unemployment payments, and already filed their tax forms, Elliott said they should not re-file their tax forms.
“The IRS is still thinking about how to handle this,” she said.
In general, she added, the entire IRS agency is working short-handed, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and people working from home, then Congress saying to that agency, “handle this, too.”
Other possible questions
Elliott said the professionals are available if a taxpayer needs help with the “premium tax credit” related to having insurance under ObamaCare marketplace insurance.
If there’s too much subsidy to pay back in one payment, she said, they might recommend the person make a payment and then get some money back later.
Possible clients can call first at 896-3999; and/or perhaps use their “secure drop-offs” or secure filing online. Elliott said some clients are using regular mail or the staff has done “door-dashes” between the office and clients’ homes if they can’t come to town. And Elliott said they have a locked box at the office at 409 Main St. into which clients can drop paperwork outside office hours.
Call 896-3999 for information or appointments.
Douville, Goldman & Herod PLLC
Mike Douville repeated this year’s advice about unemployment payments.
“If you received unemployment, do not file your return yet,” he said. “Up to $10,200 can be excluded from income. The IRS is not ready for this yet.
“If you filed already, you will need to file an amended return Form 1040-X, but don’t fill it out yet,” he said.
He said individuals and couples should have received letters from the IRS, #1444 and 1444-B. “This is your EIP and EIP2 amounts that you need for your tax return for 2020.”
He said there is a new economic impact payment (“EIP3”) to taxpayers of $1,400 per person for each individual, and qualified dependents listed on the taxpayer’s 2019 tax return.
“For example, a husband and wife with two children would receive $5,600. This amount will phase out for couples whose adjusted gross income exceeds $160,000,” Douville said.
He said the “child tax credit” is fully refundable, and it has been expanded to include children through age 17.
This credit is increased to $3,000 per child and $3,600 for children under age 6.
This credit is phased out for couples with adjusted gross income exceeding $150,000, at $50 for each $1,000 over the $150,000 threshold, he said.
“An example of this would be a couple with an AGI of $151,000 and two dependents, one under age six. They would have a credit of $6,500; a maximum credit at $3,000 less $50 = $2,950 for the child over age six; and a maximum credit of $3,600 less $50 for the child under six = $3,550 for the child under age six.
Douville said the IRS will make advance payments of the estimated 2021 credit based on one’s 2020 return, at 1/12 of the credit starting July 1, 2021.
An example of that credit would be a total credit of $6,500 divided by 12 = $541.66 per month, starting July 1 through Dec. 1.
Douville said the “dependent care credit” increased from $3,000 to $4,000 per child.
He said taxpayers can claim a charitable deduction of $300 for those who take the standard deduction.
Douville said the filing deadline for this year was extended to June 15, 2021 for Texans, a result of Arctic Storm Uri.
Douville said he transferred much of his former responsibilities to Keely Herod, Janet Goldman and others on the Douville, Goldman & Herod, PLLC, staff who are certified public accountants.
Call 257-3112 for information or appointments at 313 Earl Garrett.
