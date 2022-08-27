Budget matters, funding for law enforcement, a new home for the West Kerr Annex as well as requests to issue a disaster declaration took up considerable attention of Kerr County Commissioners Court on Monday, August 22.
The new Ingram Police Department chief spoke to say hello, and in property issues, and not everyone was happy with the ruling.
Early in the meeting, Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, who was absent, left a message for the public that there will be a special meeting on Aug. 29 to discuss the border situation. A line of speakers during public input gave their views.
Aug. 29 is also the same day the county will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 county budget.
There was good news for the county and law enforcement when Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris announced that the county will lease the former Ingram Independent School District administrative offices. Ingram ISD had moved and those empty offices were being leased to Kerr County. With plenty of square feet available and ADA compliant, the location will house the West Kerr annex offices of the Justice of the Peace, Constable Pct. 4, with extra room for an extra Kerr County Sheriff’s office.
The present West Kerr Annex lease is up in September, with rents being raised to nearly $2,000 a month, so the timing is great for the county and sheriff.
“It was approved last Monday,” Harris said. “We had talked to Dr. Templeton (IISD superintendent), and started thinking it was a good arrangement for both parties. There is more parking, more room, and would bring the sheriff’s office into the campus. The school likes more sheriff’s presence. It’s a great partnership with the county and IISD.”
The lease would save the county a lot of money -- it will only cost $1 a year, and the county would pick up the maintenance.”
It will also be far more secure, Judge Kelly added.
Sheriff Leitha said he could have a deputy and investigator there, which would also save a lot of response time.
“It’s a win win all around,” Kelly added. “It’s almost too good to be true.”
Also on the Ingram front, Leitha introduced Glenn Juenke, the new Ingram Police Chief, who took the job on July 5. He said he retired after 25 years with the Houston Police Department.
“We are headed in the right direction,” he said.
Juenke said he is also a public administrator which was made more difficult, he said, after the city secretary Geraldine Rodriguez suddenly retired. Although there have been some unpleasant headlines about the situation in Ingram, Juenke said he has begun to meet the challenge.
“My goal is to try to stay as long as possible,” he said. “I’m not a quitter. ”
He said he will be working to hire officers, “not hire friends,” who want to stay before hiring new ones.
“What we’re trying to do right now is tough, but it will be well worth it,” he added. “When we rip off the bandaid it will hurt.”
Although the state of the budget is an obstacle - last year’s budget was “fiction” - the city hired a forensic accountant to look for answers.
“The mayor and I have a good working relationship,” Juenke said. “You can catch a lot of flies with honey. He’s passionate about making Ingram as safe as it used to be.”
Juenke added that he and Leitha discussed the future and are moving ahead instead of looking back. He looks forward to working with Ingram Schools Police Chief Eli Garcia.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris added that Ingram ISD is a great school ... where families want to send their kids. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly offered to give whatever help he needed, Leitha added that having Juenke here will make it easier to protect citizens.
At a recent public hearing, an easement on Stewart Junkin Road, had been protested although the county engineer, Charlie Hastings, had said it was properly requested and should be approved.
Two landowners in Pct. 4 disputed a 900-foot portion of Stewart Junkin Road, which was petitioned to be abandoned, vacated or discontinued, might be replaced with a different alignment about 150 feet east of its current intersection with River Road.
Hastings recommended that the county approve the request, which the court did, 4-0, despite continued protests by neighbor Jack Holmgreen. County Attorney Heather Stebbins said that the rules had been followed. Holmgreen also wanted to charge $10,000 for use of his small strip of land, but the court said it was not their decision to make.
The court also approved holding a public hearing for September 26, 10 a.m. to name a 0.6 mile private access easement road off 277 Hasenwinkle Road, and name it Guilanshah Road. It was recommended by Kerr 911 for safety reasons. The private road allows entry to three lots at the Hall Ranch subdivision.
While the request to approve a final plat for Creekside at Camp Verde Phase 2 was passed by the court, it carried a bond of $1,271,784 for associated construction improvements. Attached to the approval request, a caveat read, “Kerr County Commissioners Court does not certify that complying with Kerr County Water Availability Requirements insures the developer or prospective lot owner that adequate groundwater is available under any subdivision or lot.”
Kelly told the developer that there was a change in the requirements by Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District before the county finished its revisions on subdivision rules, which put them in an unfavorable position.
“We don’t control the permitting, and we’re not meddling in the Headwaters business,” Kelly said. “There is a difference between platting and permitting,”
The unanimous vote resulted and while they agreed the developer had tried to do everything right, it was a matter of “growing pains” as more developments in Kerr County were proposed.
Kerrville Pets Alive! donated a woods lamp to the Kerr County Animal Shelter, which works with ultraviolet light, to detect ringworm in pets that the shelter picks up.
Ringworm causes skin rash or hair loss, and is transmissible amid animals and humans. It is easily treatable if discovered.
Several rounds of awards were handed out. One instance was Julie Leonard, chair of Kerr County Historical Commission, received the 2021 Distinguished Service Award for the many hours and projects performed by the members in the past year.
Leonard said that there were 67 members in the KCHC at present, who logged 4,950 hours of time. She announced she was stepping down after this year, after serving as chair since 2009. Other officers were Wilma Teague, Bunny Bond, Mary Lee Stewart and Lanza Teague.
She praised the history camp held this year, with 20 youngsters attending who learned skills including as flint knapping, making butter and ice cream, needlecrafts and the history of flags.
There was a historical marker for an untold story for the Gate of Heaven Cemetery at the Kerrville State Hospital. She thanked the court for its monetary and moral support.
Road and Bridge department recognized foreign student Omar Ortiz who worked for the summer as an engineering technician. He was praised for the large amount of tasks he accomplished in a timely and proper manner.
Kerr County also distributed its own Above and Beyond awards to 13 employees, for reaching a 90 percent, compliance in its dispositions and reporting. This will allow the county to qualify for grants through the federal government.
A group of citizens spoke out during public input, all but one pressing the court to sign a declaration of disaster in order to receive more than $900,000 from Homeland Security to fund law enforcement in order to keep illegal aliens from crossing the border from Mexico.
Kelly said there will be a consideration of a declaration of disaster in Kerr County at the next meeting August 29.
Republican Party Pct. chair Gail Wright said the a “declaration of disaster” was far more emphatic and persuasive than a resolution. This would go a long way to help the sheriff get funding to handle the immigration “invasion.”
Others including Robin Monroe, Janet Abert, Bethany Puccio and pressed for the declaration.
A recently retired border patrol intelligence agent named Bill Ferguson said there was much looting and theft, from people coming over the border illegally. He said cartels were setting up hubs in and around Kerr County for drugs, sex trafficking and other crimes.
While thanking the speakers, Leitha said that regardless of whatever has been happening, “the county is safe.” He said he and Kelly have been in discussions, with some disagreements, but he was learning, and telling the judge what he needs to do his job. He needs more manpower and equipment to take care of his “needs.”
“I feel comfortable we’ll be able to come to an agreement,” he added.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson addressed a project which he said was “late in process,” to build an acceptable pathway from the VA Hospital giving veterans with limited mobility such as wheel chairs easy and safe access across State Highway 27 to reach areas by the river such as Flat Rock Lake Park and access the River Trail system in the city.
Hastings said that this was a joint project with the VA, the county, the City of Kerrville, TxDOT and Maldonado Nursery. He called the present circumstances “sketchy.”
The project was estimated at a cost of $250,000.
Harris said the county needed to negotiate on the cost with the various entities.
Beck suggested putting in for the use of ARPA funds so the project would not affect the county budget.
Kelly agreed using the ARPA money was worthwhile, or else, the money just sists in a dedicated fund.
The court approved the proposal unanimously.
Leitha reported to the court on law enforcement activities, including a recent incident that brought the apprehension of several people fleeing from Green Bay, Wisc., one wanted for murder. He praised the Kerrville Police Department for their major part in capturing the suspects.
Pct. 4 Constable Brad Rider asked the court to rescind his request for a new vehicle since the dealer had canceled the deal. Instead, Rider was able to get approval for a new modern camera system, with installation, for about $6,100.
Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves came for approval for the county to call a general election, to be held on Nov. 8, with early voting starting Oct. 24. Early voting will take place at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and the old administration building of Ingram ISD on College St.
On election day, there will be 20 polling locations around the county. The only change will be in Pct. 119, from Inn of the Hills to the Riverside Church of Christ on Harper Rd.
