Family stories shine at KACC History Exhibit

“Pieces of Our Past,” the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center’s historical exhibit, includes many items on loan from numerous Kerr County residents.
In addition to those borrowed from Kerr County rancher Julius Neunhoffer, and Toni Romero Box, the exhibit includes historic photos from the collection of Joe Herring Jr.; illustrations of the days when Kerrville had daily railroad service for passenger and freight to and from San Antonio; and a handmade wool ballgown and cape entered in an early “Make It With Wool Contest.”
The Neunhoffer legacy
Neunhoffer contributed both photographs and household and ranching items, from small to very large, to the current Historical Exhibit, from the family’s collection.
“We never can throw anything away,” he said as he provided a “tour” of their items in the gallery.
He started with the old portrait of family founders in Kerr County, Casper and Emily (Schreiner) Real. He said they had nine children, six boys and three girls, who then married into area families.
Casper was Neunhoffer’s great-great-grandfather.
“One daughter married the rock mason who worked on Capt. (Charles) Schreiner’s mansion downtown,” Neunhoffer said. “The Real brothers had various businesses in the community, and their father was a ‘hide inspector’.”
He said the Reals had a large home farm/ranch on Turtle Creek; and built their own dance hall for family and community use, plus their own schoolhouse and tennis courts.
Neunhoffer next discussed Julius Real, his great-grandfather, who went into politics and served two terms as a State Senator. “Real County is named for him,” he said.
Robert Real was a long-time foreman for Capt. Schreiner’s ranches, he said; and Charles Real was a Kerr County Judge and local postmaster.
One piece of farm equipment on display is a “cotton duster,” a spreader for powdered insect control to put on cotton fields to control boll weevils, he said.
“The Reals also invented and patented a fence stretcher that also could be used to dig holes for the fence posts,” Neunhoffer said.
The display also includes a seed planter for gardens, a kerosene lamp, an original wooden kitchen table, sausage stuffer (the Neunhoffers still use this), butter churn, and a dress and some patterned flour sack material used for clothing.
The largest exhibit is a full-size wooden wagon from Albert Real’s family, with the tongue modified years ago to be able to pulled by a tractor instead of horses. Neunhoffer said it had to be dismantled to be put in the KACC gallery, and will have to be removed the same way.
On the back of the wagon is a “chuck box” that was built separately to fit the wagon, so meals could be provided for grain-threshing crews.
“This wagon has been used for wedding receptions and a couple large gun contests in this area,” Neunhoffer said.
Other items on display from his extended family and their “collections” include:
• Two clothes irons, one heated with gasoline and the other by filling with hot coals from the fireplace/stove;
• An original drawing of Neunhoffer’s father by cartoonist Ace Reid;
• “One-drop” bag equipment used in shearing goats and sheep, and similar to that still used by Neunhoffer (developed later to have 12 “drops” for mohair harvest);
• Old schoolbooks from the Real School when Hilda Real (Neunhoffer’s grandmother) was teacher;
• An old gasoline pump, also used on the farm;
• A large “calculator;”
• A small Paymaster check-printing machine, keyboard model.
He said in the old days, the Schreiner Store also was a John Deere dealership for farm equipment. And in the days of horse-drawn transportation, there were stables and campgrounds in downtown Kerrville, too.
“Electricity came to the rural areas after World War II, and was limited to 32 volts and generated by gasoline,” he said.
Torres family contributions
“The pieces belonging to my sister Gina Romero and myself are from our family collection with focus on the “Torres Trio” Delphina Gamez Torres, daughters Carmen Torres Cortez and Maria Torres Romero Manris,” said Kerr resident and family descendant Toni Romero Box.
Early photos of the ladies dating back to 1916 are featured in the exhibit, including a sobering 1918 photo of mother and daughters sitting on the steps of Guadalupe Church when it served as a hospital here during the Spanish flu epidemic.
The period of the 1920s-1940s was a very active one for the trio, she said.
“They participated in church and community events, festivals, patriotic celebrations, and parades. People of all races came together for these events. Mrs. Torres was a respected leader in our community - a voice, a unifier, cultural liaison and promoter of Mexican arts, culture and authentic cuisine. She had a heart for helping the poor and underprivileged,” Box said.
“Carmen and Maria were talented entertainers. They were developing their talent at an early age when students at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and School,” Box said. “Carmen, a pianist, accompanied Maria as she sang and danced.”
In the display case in the KACC gallery are Maria’s tambourine, hair comb, maraca and castanets that she performed with, and Mexican “rebozos” (shawls).
“Their mother, Delphina, was a gifted cook, sponsored many fundraising events with the Red Cross and Kerrville Lions club. ‘A Night In Old Mexico’ became a Kerrville tradition over the decades,” Box said. (Visitors can see the display board.)
“In 1964, NIOM was held at the city’s Municipal Auditorium with 1,000 people in attendance.” Box said.
Mrs. Torres donated the food, and all proceeds went to the local charities. She brought in professional Mexican Folklorico dancers, singers and musicians from San Antonio, well-known performers. The three taught local children the regional dances of Mexico, forming a dance troupe, also featured at NIOM.
In the KACC gallery, a picture with newspaper article is displayed.
Box also provided pictures with faces of local citizens at the time, including Bo Moss, master of ceremonies, and club members/busi- nessmen serving the food.
In 1945, Kerrville celebrated the victorious return of Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, who had deep roots in Kerrville, Box said.
She loaned the exhibit pictures of the welcoming parade, Nimitz receiving his Tivy diploma, and the Mexican-themed banquet at the Blue Bonnet Hotel.
Box said Mrs. Torres and her staff prepared the Mexican dishes pleasing to the Admiral, who was an old friend.
Another photo in the exhibit is of Maria, in costume, shown serving the Admiral, his wife, sister, and Governor Coke Stevenson.
“After the meal, Admiral and Mrs. Nimitz visited Mrs. Torres at her home,” Box said. “He again expressed his appreciation for the thousands of tamales she and her family prepared and shipped to our servicemen overseas.”
A newspaper article about this also is exhibited.
KACC calendar
This historical exhibit continues at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center at 228 Earl Garrett downtown. The art center has free admission; and hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
