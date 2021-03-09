Reports of Storm Damages ‘Imperative’ for Kerr County

Property owners in Kerr County who suffered any kind of damages – minor or major – in the recent winter storm should report that damage by visiting https://arcg.is/uOrOb or calling the toll-free number 1-844-844-3089.
“It is imperative to Kerr County that everyone reports any kind of damages they suffered from or during the extreme winter weather, because the Texas Division of Emergency Management must submit all those report results by March 21,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “Those results then will be used by FEMA to determine whether our local folks will qualify for individual assistance in the form of federal aid.”
“The reason we’re imploring property owners to report at this point is because we’ve only had 346 surveys completed so far out of our entire county,” Thomas added. “Our county suffered a lot of damage during the storm, and the simple fact is, we need more people to report if we’re going to get needed assistance that will help individuals rebuild, repair and recover.”
The breakdown of the 346 total damage reports submitted, is as follows: 96 major damage, 84 minor damage, 31 affected and 135 minimal damage.
“We need more property owners to report their damages so we can stand a chance of getting Kerr County designated for FEMA’s Individual Assistance,” Thomas said.
Reportedly, Gov. Greg Abbott has included Kerr County in his submission to FEMA for consideration of an individual assistance designation, but no determination has been made to date.
Early on, Kerr County was approved by FEMA for public assistance, which will make it eligible to receive federal funds for repairing and/or rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the storm. In order for individual property owners to receive similar federal aid, FEMA must approve the county for Individual Assistance. If that happens, then it will open up several other recovery programs that have been made available to Texans recently.
Among those additional programs are:
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
Through the U.S. Small Business Administration, low-interest, disaster loans are being made available to homeowners, renters and businesses in FEMA Individual Assistance-designated counties. Visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or contact 1-800-659-2955 for more information.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
The Texas Health and Human Services Commissioner received federal approval to SNAP recipients to use their food benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals and for the replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to impacts from the severe winter storm. Contact 2-1-1 for more information.
Disaster Unemployment
The Texas Workforce Commission is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Asistance through March 26, for Texans in FEMA Individual Assistance-designated counties who lost their jobs, along with self-employed individuals who have been unable to work. Visit twc.texas.gov or contact 1-800-558-8321 for more information.
