P2K, Tivy to present ‘Shakespeare in the Park’

Students from the Tech Theater class at Tivy High School, led by instructor Jessica Sturm, meet with Playhouse 2000 volunteer Shop Forman Riley Royce Smith to learn the basics of scenic construction. The class is preparing for the presentation of "Pericles" in Louise Hays Park on June 3 and 4, P2K's 10th "Shakespeare in the Park" production, in partnership with the City of Kerrville Parks Department.