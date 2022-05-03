P2K, Tivy to present ‘Shakespeare in the Park’

For the tenth time, Playhouse 2000 will partner with the City of Kerrville's Parks and Recreation Department to bring Shakespeare to Louise Hays Park in June. And, for the second time, the addition of Tivy High School's Tech Theater Department will complement the show.
For 2022, P2K's "Shakespeare in the Park" project will present the bard's little-known adventure story "Pericles, The Prince of Tyre" on June 3-4 at 8 p.m. in Louise Hays Park.
The script has been adapted by Tivy High School theater instructor Jessica Sturm, who will also direct the cast of 14 local actors.
The show's technical support is being provided by a partnership between P2K staff and volunteers and the two dozen students of Technical Theater at Tivy who will "learn by doing" during the final six weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Students will travel to the campus of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts four days a week during this time, where they will receive "hands-on" instruction in stage carpentry, costume construction and alteration, lighting design and usage, sound design and reinforcement, and more.
Guest artists including P2K Technical Director Nicholas Boland, retired theater professor Judd Vermillion, and Schreiner University theater coordinator Jeff Cunningham will visit to offer in-depth study of theatrical lighting, scenic painting and color theory.
This project is made possible by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and a Title Sponsorship by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. More information, including other performances coming in P2K Season 2022, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
