HCCJ offers ever-popular Kid Scoop News to local children

We know how popular our Kid Scoop News is with local students as part of our Newspaper in Education program.
Since we are not delivering them to students through the schools, we thought it might be nice to provide them for homebound students.
We have printed 500 extra Kid Scoop News for this month and invite parents to come get a copy for their own students. To be safe, we are following the following procedure for distribution:
1. Come to our office at 303 Earl Garrett between 11 a.m. and noon. Monday through Thursday
2. The door will be locked.
3. A gloved employee will be distributing them through our mail slot.
We hope this helps entertain your children!
