Local first responders and the staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center were called to put their mass casualty training in play last week when a horrific accident in Real County required the response of multiple ambulances and law enforcement officers to assist.
According to Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson, the accident occurred on Tuesday, May 24, at approximately 7:42 p.m. at the intersection of Texas Highway 83 and Highway 41.
“It was just outside the Kerr County line,” Johnson said. “It is believed a human smuggler was transporting illegal aliens in a motor vechicle traveling east on Highway 41, failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 83 and struck a southbound vehicle.”
Johnson said the suspected female smuggler was driving a pickup truck, with several individuals inside the open bed of the truck.
Johnson said 12 individuals were involved in the crash, with at least 10 being “ejected.”
Three Kerrville Fire Department medical units were dispatched to the scene of the accident, KFD Asst. Chief Steven Boyd said.
Boyd said one crash victim was taken to PRMC by personal vehicle, while eight other patients were transported by ambulance and one fatality was reported at the scene.
“KFD transported two other patients directly to San Antonio hospitals,” Boyd said. “Air Medical was unavailable due to weather, however Air Medical units did assist by riding in the med units with our crew to San Antonio.”
Boyd said three of the patients were later transported to San Antonio hospitals after being stabilized at PRMC.
According to Boyd, additional responding ambulances were from Kimble County (2), Utopia EMS (1), Edwards County (1) and Frio County (1).
Volunteer fire departments providing assistance were Divide VFD, Mountain Home VFD and Real County VFD. Boyd said several local Kerr County First Responders also made scene to assist.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said three deputies were sent to assist Real County with traffic control and other needs.
While first responders were on scene, Peterson Health officials were informed of the situation and were alerted that multiple patients would soon be arriving.
Dr. Josephine Livingston, PRMC Trauma Medical Director, said she was informed by the emergency physician on duty about the accident and mass casualty event at 8:30 p.m.
“It was confirmed that multiple patients were being transferred to us just before 9 p.m.,” Livingston said. “We have a protocol in which the emergency doctor, house supervisor and AOD facilitate notifying appropriate services.”
Livingston said at the time of the call 17 patients were already being treated or waiting to be treated in the PRMC Emergency Room, with two doctors on duty.
At this point, Livingston said, the trauma triage coding system was raised to “Level Red,” meaning there was a need for immediate intervention, transport with potential live-threatening injuries.
Using their training and systems in place, Livingston said four additional emergency room doctors and multiple nurses, along with staffing for registration, triage and radiology staff were waiting when the first of the critical patients arrived by ambulance.
Livingston said the first patient arrived at 9:35 p.m. and by 10:10 p.m. there were eight trauma patients at PRMC, with non-trauma patients still arriving and being treated.
“The most critical patients were stabilized and transferred at 11:02, 11:08 and 11:32 p.m.,” Livingston said. “One patient was admitted to Peterson and the remainder were discharged.”
She said the injuries from the eight trauma patients ranged from mild to severe.
Peterson Health recently obtained a Level 4 Trauma Facility Certification, which Livingston said was helpful in this situation.
“Getting a Level 4 Trauma Certification definitely helped prepare us for an event like this,” Livingston said. “The certification process for trauma centers are rigorous and it was quite a feat for Peterson to achieve our certification in a short timeframe with much praise from the certifying body. We also recently had a mass casualty disaster drill and are currently updating our hospital disaster plan to include a specific mass casualty event plan. This drill and ongoing discussions about mass casualty events further prepared us for Tuesday's event.”
Livingston said she was extremely proud of the response of the Peterson Health team, saying as soon as she walked through the door before the patients arrived she knew her team was ready.
“I wish I would have taken a picture when I walked through the door. I can only imagine how reassuring must have felt to the patients and EMS providers to have the ambulance doors open and see an entire team of people waiting to receive them in an organized fashion,” Livingston said. “Prior to my arrival nursing staff was organized, radiology was ready and in the department, laboratory technicians were ready in department, registration was at the door waiting for patients, the ER had been cleared of patients to make room for our incoming traumas and physicians were ready and waiting.”
With regard to the details of the accident, Johnson said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are handling the investigation.
The accident occurred on the same day as the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, which required tremendous law enforcement and DPS resources, which Johnson said might have contributed to the accident.
“Everyone in law enforcement was concentrating on the events in Uvalde,” Johnson said. “This lady took advantage of that. There was no pursuit. She just crashed into another vehicle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.