Peterson Health earns new awards

Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson held is hand in the air, pointing finger after finger, as announced the number of awards recently received by the organization.
“We are about to announce we are the recipients of some national and state awards today,” Edmondson said. “2022 has started off with a bang. Not just with one award. Not just with two or three or four awards, but we have five awards that we are going to talk about today.”
He said The Women’s Choice Award is an entity that identifies the best brands, companies and healthcare facilities empowering women and men to choose on the best for themselves and their families.
Peterson Health has received The Women’s Choice Award 2022 in four categories: Orthopedics, Stroke Care, Patient Experience and Outpatient Experience.
“What I like about the Women’s Choice Awards is the fact that women are typically the decision-makers when it comes to healthcare for the family,” Edmondson said. “And, if they like us, then we’re golden. It’s exciting.”
Orthopedics
Edmondson said many contributed to the efforts on behalf of Peterson Health that yielded the Women’s Choice Award, but wanted to name a few that were present at the press conference.
He called Kelly Ellis, joint coordinator for Peterson Health; Dr. Robert Mitchell, orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Clint Morris, orthopedic surgeon to come forward during the presentation, while also recognizing Dr. Clint Morris and Dr Ryan Veurink, both orthopedic surgeons.
“Structural anatomy differences, hormones and genetics are factors in optimizing care for male versus female orthopedic patients,” Edmondson said. “Because women have higher rates of arthritis than men do, some 60 percent of joint replacement surgeries are performed on women.”
Edmondson said that the national survey conducted to determine awards, female orthopedic patients identified the key priorities when choosing a hospital were:
• Single source for orthopedic services;
• Solid patient safety record;
• High recommendation ratings.
“We met those standards at the highest level,” Edmondson said. “In fact, when you compare us to what the ratings were, we were in the top six percent of hospitals in the nation when it comes to this award for orthopedic care, particularly for women. As a result of that, these individuals, as well as others throughout our organization helped us achieve this designation and this award.”
Best Stroke Center
Edmondson said in 2020, Peterson Health officials elected to seek certification as a Acute Stroke Ready Facility, due to success in the field.
“A little over a year after getting recertified, we actually won this award for being one of the best stroke centers in the country,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson shared some statistics regarding strokes, saying that nearly 60 percent of stroke deaths are in women.
“Strokes kill women twice as often as breast cancer,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said Women’s Choice Award for Best Stroke Center was determined by data submitted by Peterson Health to the federal Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
“This particular designation ranked us in the top nine percent of hospitals throughout the country for stroke care services,” Edmondson said. “So, congratulations to our stroke care team.”
Again, he noted that many individuals work diligently in allowing Peterson Health to obtain the certification and award, so he called forward a handful to represent them all.
Edmondson recognized Dustin English, emergency room director; Elizabeth Johnson, director of rehabilitation; and Dr. Mirelle Foster, medical director for acute rehabilitation department.
Patient Experience
“Our third one is about patient experience,” Edmondson said. “This really is a hospital-wide award that we can all celebrate. This is our fifth consecutive year that we’ve won a patient experience award. In fact, Health Grades has given us a five-star rating when it comes to patient experience. Our hospital and our healthcare rocks when it comes to patient experience.”
Edmondson said that, today, patients are seeking not just care, but an experience, a positive experience in all areas.
“86 percent of women will travel up to 50 miles for a hospital that ranks very well with patient experience,” Edmondson said. “That’s why we are starting to see more people from the east on I-10 come this way for healthcare. It’s exciting to see.”
Edmondson said the entire hospital is “part of this award,” which is a great achievement.
“Each and every person has played a role, but some key people that are involved in this,” Edmondson said. “We’ve had a lot of volunteers show up for this. If you’re a volunteer, will raise your hand, because you guys play such a big role in the patient care experience.”
Representing all volunteers, Edmondson called forward Jane Harris and Jennie Bond.
He then called Corey Vann, director of environmental services.
“He is representing housekeeping,” Edmondson said. “I mean our floors, our windows, patient rooms … they make it shine and sparkle.”
Kevin Lagrone, director of facilities, was then called forward.
“Our facilities department keeps us safe and fully-functional,” Edmondson said. “They keep the facility looking beautiful and spectacular.”
Larry Wray, director of food services and nutrition, was also recognized, as was Kaeli Dressler, chief nursing officer.
“We love and appreciate our nurses and all they have done over the past two years,” Edmondson said.
Outpatient Experience
Edmondson said the fourth and final Women’s Choice Award was about the Outpatient Experience.
“We all know at the trend for healthcare is with outpatient,” Edmondson said. “Surgery and everything else is done in an outpatient setting and we have got to be exceptional when it comes to outpatient services.”
He said the Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center is very popular, saying that patients appreciate the attention and care they receive.
“As a result, our ambulatory care staff in every department has gone to great strides to provide increased customer service to improve the outpatient experience,” Edmondson said.
Representative of the PACC staff recognized a the press conference were Jim LeRoux, director of outpatient rehab; Stacie Foster, director of ambulatory surgery center; Jeanie Parsley, director of wound care; Tracy Moore, director of imaging and radiology; Anita Stout, pre-admission, clinic; Julie Hutchison, Vickie Anderson and Bessie Fifer.
Edmondson explained the PACC is accredited in safety and patient care.
Bill Aston Award for Quality
“I am Peterson Proud about this,” Edmondson said. “This is a special, elite, state award.
Edmonson said he attended the Texas Hospital Association conference in March to accept the Bill Aston Award for Quality.
“The Bill Aston Award honors a hospital’s measurable success in improving quality and patient outcomes through sustained implementation at a national and/or state level evidence-based patient care intitiatives,” Edmondson said. “We have an initiative of ‘Zero Harm’.”
He said three categories received the Bill Aston Award for Quality: Large Teaching Hospital, Non-Teaching Hospital and Rural Hospital.
“We were selected for all of the hospitals in the State of Texas for this quality award and I am proud of that,” Edmondson said.
He said the award was based on the Peterson Health “Zero Harm” initiative, which was implemented in 2018.
“The journey for this safety vision has led to incredible results,” Edmondson said. “Today, our entire workforce, both clinical and non-clinical, are empowered and unafraid to voice concerns about threats to patient and workforce safety. Here, at Peterson Health, everyone is accountable.”
Edmondson said under the “Zero Harm” initiative, staff are accountable for policies, procedures, reporting errors and adverse events.
“We have your back,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson recognized individuals responsible for the leading the efforts for the “Zero Harm” initiative and quality efforts:
• Barbara Stehling, retired, but appreciated;
• Elaine Ivy, director of quality services;
• Pam Burton, infection prevention;
• Sheila Donovan, quality auditor.
Edmondson commended each for performing a difficult, but important job on behalf of Peterson Health.
Conclusion
“These are five awards,” Edmondson said. “And, you all played a part in that, so, right now put your hand up and do this (fingers spread) and give the person next to you a ‘high five’.”
Edmondson said that as “Peterson Partners” each of the staff, in all departments, works together as a team and the awards earned are indicative of the team effort.
“This is our first press conference for 2022, but I can guarantee it’s not going to be our last press conference for the things we are doing and the things coming our way,” Edmondson said.
Attending the awards ceremony was an enthusiastic volunteer, Wiley Davis, who went from a patient to a member of the Patient Advisory Council.
Davis’ endorsement of the Peterson Health team was glowing and indicative of the basis of the awards received.
“Peterson has been a family,” Davis said. According to Davis, he was not a fan of seeking medical attention, but was forced to seek assistance for persistent pain.
“I worked construction all my life. I ran 100 miles a week in high school,” Davis said. “I’m 68 years old now, but I was running marathons before they were cool.”
When he started experiencing back and hip pain, Davis said he went to see Dr. Sandra Garred, who immediately referred him to Dr. Ryan Veurink, an orthopedic surgeon.
“I thought I just had arthritis,” Davis said.
But, in reality, his early active lifestyle had eroded the cushion in the joint of his hip.
“I didn’t even know. I probably slept two hours a day, because I was in so much pain,” Davis said. “I was just being a stubborn man. My wife is the one that got me to go.”
That surgery was six years ago and today Davis enjoys an active, pain-free lifestyle, which includes advocating for Peterson Health and advising staff on behalf of patients.
