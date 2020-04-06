DAR, NDCS litigate ‘Boston Massacre’

Before social distancing was imposed due to COVID-19, The Daughters of the American Revolution, Major James Kerr Chapter paid tribute to the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre by attending a presentation of the mock trial of that event in American history.
Some eighth-grade students of Notre Dame Catholic School in Kerrville, Texas divided themselves into a panel of Prosecution and Defense attorneys while two others acted as witnesses for both sides.
Their teacher, Ellen Kenalty, was the moderator for the event and members of the Major James Kerr Chapter acted as the jury. On the issue of whether or not the British soldiers were guilty of murder, the jury submitted a verdict of guilty after hearing the evidence provided by both sides.
All interested residents of Kerr and neighboring counties are invited to attend the chapter meetings, once they resume, held at the First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, located at 321 Thompson Drive on the last Tuesday of each month to learn about how to become an active and involved member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The DAR is a patriotic, historical and educational organization made up of members who can trace their ancestry through genealogy back to involvement in the American Revolutionary War.
For further information, contact darchambers85@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.