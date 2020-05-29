The City of Kerrville has been notified that a City Hall employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution, additional City Hall employees with possible exposure to the positive case have also been tested for COVID-19, and all of those tests came back negative. City Hall employees have been required to take temperatures each day before reporting to work since the onset of the pandemic, and masks and sanitation measures put into place several weeks ago are still being practiced.
While City Hall remains open, citizens who would rather transact business with the city’s Utility Billing office remotely have several options for payment, including:
o Online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/316/Utility-Billing.
o By phone with a customer service representative at 830.258.1504 (available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
• Automated phone service for payments at (833) 262-5903.
• Drive thru services at 701 Main Street (available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
• Drop box located at 701 Main Street for payments or applications for service.
• Pay by mail.
Email questions or requests to utility.billing@kerrvilletx.gov.
