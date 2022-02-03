Republic Services cancels trash pickup today

The City of Kerrville Public Works Department would like to notify citizens that Republic Services has suspended solid waste services for today. Should weather and road conditions allow, garbage services will resume on Friday.
Recycling services will be shifted to Saturday.
In addition to the services being affected, the city’s landfill and transfer station will be closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.