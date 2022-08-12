Manziel to return to Antler Stadium

Johnny Manziel is returning to Kerrville and will be inducted into the Tivy Athletic Booster Club Hall of Fame on Sept. 9 at Antler Stadium, along with fellow inductees Tamara Poppe (Class of 2000), Joe Lara (Class of 1971) and former tennis coach Henry Parrish.
The booster club committee announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 selections on Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Kerrville’s noon meeting.
Manziel, who graduated from Tivy High School in 2010, was clearly a standout athlete, taking his talents as a record-setting quarterback to Texas A&M, where he was named the Heisman Trophy winner in 2012.
He would go on to enjoy a short career in the National Football League as a first-round draft pick for the Cleveland Browns.
Manziel's college and professional careers were propelled by success and determination as a Tivy Antler, leading his team to the Class 5A state semifinal games in consecutive years.
As an example of his success, Guy Overby, chair of the Tivy HOF Committee, said the following of Manziel: “This is a classic example of Tivy Fight Never Dies … down 30-17 with 1:23 remaining, the Antlers pulled off an impossible comeback, scoring two touchdowns, using seven different receivers, including the game-winning touchdown pass from Johnny Manziel to Colton Palmer. The Antlers won the district championship with a 31-30 win over Schertz Clemens on Nov. 7, 2008.”
During his tenure at Tivy, Manziel earned a host of awards and accolades, including being named Dave Campbell’s No. 1 quarterback in Texas in 2010, Parade Magazine’s All-American in 2010 and All-District and All-State honors.
Now, 12 years later, Manziel still leads the local stat board, holding the Tivy All-Time Total Offensive Yard Leader title with 12,253 yards and Tivy’s All-Time Touchdown Leader with a total of 160 TDs.
Manziel not only excelled in football, he was a standout baseball player and golfer as well.
As a sophomore, Manziel was named to the Class 5A All-District Baseball Team and was named to the first team in 2009-10.
In a two-year college career at A&M, Manziel amassed 9,989 passing yards and 93 touchdowns.
Tamara Poppe
Tamara Poppe was another standout athlete, earning All-State recognition in volleyball, basketball and softball in her senior year.
Poppe was a four-year letterman in all three sports and earned awards throughout her tenure as a Lady Antler.
In volleyball, Poppe was named to the Class 5A All-District First Team in 1999, the Class 5A All-State Second Team in 1999, and All-Academic All-District in 1998-99.
As a Tivy hoopster, Poppe was named to all-district and all-region teams.
As a senior, Poppe scored 70 3-point shots on behalf of the Lady Antlers.
On the softball field, Poppe continued to excel, being named the top All-District shortstop in 1997, and first-team all-district catcher and shortstop in 1998 and 1999, respectively.
Poppe recorded 45 runs, 39 RBIs, ripped 34 singles, belted 17 doubles and three triples, and also launched five homers over her storied high school career.
Her batting average was .509 with 128 at-bats.
Poppe went on to play softball for the University of Texas, where she lettered all four years and received several Big 12 accolades.
xA 1971 graduate of Tivy High School, Joe Lara left his legacy on both the football and baseball fields.
As an Antler football player, Lara was a three-year letterman, earning first-team All-District, All-West Texas, All-Super West Texas and All-State honors as a defensive player.
He was a Tivy co-captain in 1970.
On the baseball field, Lara pitched two no-hitters, was a three-year letterman and was selected Most Valuable Player in his senior year.
Lara went on to play for Bee County College, where he was selected as the “Favorite Player” and earned the “Silver Bat Award.”
From there, Lara went on to play for Pan American University, where he was a two-year starter before becoming a teacher and coach, a career he enjoyed for 29 years.
Lara was inducted into the Pan American University Hall of Fame in 2018.
In addition to these athletes, former Tivy tennis coach Henry Parrish will be honored for founding the local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 1974.
Parrish spent many years as the sponsor for the organization and leading local students.
