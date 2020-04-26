Favor ‘runners’ shop for seniors and deliver to their door

Senior citizens 60 years of age and older in Kerrville can now restock their pantries without leaving their homes, using a new service dedicated to that age group, and separate from the “personal shoppers” that also work at H-E-B.
The new seniors’ service is “Favor.”
H-E-B, in partnership with Favor Delivery, has launched a simple, low-cost solution that gives senior citizens age 60 and up access to their own personal shopper by phone, allowing them to get essential food and supplies delivered to them while remaining in the comfort and safety of their homes.
“We heard from our customers loud and clear; and we’re offering one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace dedicated to seniors who are worried about going out in public,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer.
“Together with Favor, H-E-B is committed to helping Texans get the products they need while slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”
To start, the Senior Support Line has become available from more than 240 H-E-B locations where Favor operates, including both Kerrville H-E-B locations. And H-E-B plans to expand this service.
“We initially launched this ‘Favor Senior Shopping’ on March 20 and at the time, Favor did not serve Kerrville. We worked very hard to launch Favor in Kerrville, and, as of April 1, we were able to launch Favor in Kerrville as well as 75 new markets across Texas,” said Julie Bedingfield, Senior Public Affairs, H-E-B.
The grocery chain and Favor is staffing its “senior support line” with volunteers from both companies to accept and process orders over the phone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days per week. To access the Senior Support Line by phone, call 1-833-397-0080.
This system allows the company volunteers to process orders remotely from across the state.
“We have H-E-B Partners and Favor employees manning the phone line,” Bedingfield said. “These are employees who are volunteering their time to assist with this effort outside of their day-to-day jobs in most cases. H-E-B Partners and Favor employees field calls from the Kerrville area as well and connect directly with a Runner in Favor.”
Seniors also can place orders on Favor’s website; or by downloading the Favor app and searching for “H-E-B.”
“This new online ordering system provides seniors with a simple, step-by-step process for ordering groceries from their local H-E-B from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week,” Bedingfield said. “Seniors can also place orders through a dedicated phone line — staffed by H-E-B and Favor volunteers — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.”
Seniors can place orders via the web and app from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Click on “favordelivery.com/senior” for information on how to place an online order using this new senior shopping/delivery service.
Seniors will be able to select items from a curated list of generic products (such as milk, eggs, and bread), as well as add custom items to their order.
There is currently a 25-item limit per order.
In addition, substitutions may be offered based on product availability.
Customers can walk through the process by visiting https://favordelivery.com/easyorder.
Customers will enter their debit or credit card info when completing their online or app order, or will provide it to an H-E-B Partner or Favor employee at the time of completing the order over the phone.
The $10 tip is part of the total paid by the customer.
“H-E-B Partners are our employees. Favor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of H-E-B,” Bedingfield said. “Favor has ‘Runners’ that run the Favors to customers.”
A Favor runner will personally shop all orders at H-E-B and deliver the items directly to the customer’s doorstep within a few hours.
Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer said to further promote “social distancing,” runners will leave all orders placed through this senior support line at the customer’s doorstep, eliminating close personal interaction.
All delivery and service fees are waived for now.
Further helping Texans, orders will include a $10 tip which goes entirely to the Favor runner, who will personally shop and deliver the items.
Community donations sought
H-E-B officials said the response to this program has been overwhelmingly positive. And unsurprisingly Texans want to help seniors to make their deliveries more affordable.
To that end, H-E-B also launched their new Senior Support Fund, an option for people to donate towards the Favor runner costs of the Senior Support Line.
Company officials said 100 percent of all donated funds will be applied directly to seniors’ orders to ensure they have low-cost access to home delivery.
Funds can only be applied on phone orders through a volunteer.
Asked if this fund of donations will continue past the COVID-19 crisis (whenever that is); or if this is an immediate crisis response, Bedingfield said they will have to continue to evaluate this throughout and beyond the COVID-19 crisis.
“H-E-B and Favor joined forces in 2018 to better serve our Texas customers and communities together; and we remain committed to doing everything we can for our state during this crisis,” Bath said.
