Truck driver saved from fiery crash by unknown "good Samaritan"

An unknown good Samaritan likely saved the life of a tractor trailer driver, who was trapped inside the cab of the truck following a sensational, fiery crash Saturday morning around 11 a.m. on Interstate 10 just west of Highway 479.
According to law enforcement on scene, the driver was traveling east when he blew a front wheel, which steers the vehicle, and lost control of the 18-wheel vehicle and struck a guardrail.
According to preliminary reports, the trailer portion of the vehicle was partially on top of the cement railing and pulled across as the vehicle continued to travel forward.
Once the trailer hit the end of the guardrail, the tractor trailer jackknifed, separated and caught fire, according to reports.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Joe Morris said the driver of the vehicle rescued by an unknown person.
“A good samaritan pulled him from the cab of the vehicle and left the scene,” Morris said. “No one knows who that person is and neither did the driver.”
According to Morris, the unidentified driver was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department members quickly responded to the crash site and extinguished the blaze and remained on scene for cleanup duties and putting out “hot spots” to avoid a possible brush fire.
On scene, wheels, engine parts and other debris from the crash were visible underneath the underpass and scattered on the interstate.
Kerr County Sheriff's Deputies were also on scene, diverting traffic around the accident site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.