Giving students the tools they need

Ingram Tom Moore High School officials have big plans for their vocational education program and a $188,147 grant is just what they needed to kickstart the expansion of their efforts.
Community members and district administrators gathered Thursday morning in the ITM High School library to celebrate the receipt of the Jobs & Education For Texans Grant from the Texas Workforce Commission and announce their plans for use of the funds.
Justin Crittenden, ITM principal, welcomed guests to the event, saying the impact of the funds received from TWC will not only impact students, but the community as well, as students are able to earn college credit through the ITM P-TECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) program.
P-TECH is a public education reform model focused on college attainment and career readiness. P-TECH schools span grades 9-14 and enable students to earn both a high school diploma and a no-cost, two-year postsecondary degree in a STEM field.
“Our goal is to get our kids prepared for high-performing jobs and they will suit those jobs upon leaving high school,” Crittenden said. “And all of this equipment that we’ve purchased (with grant funds) are going to change our students lives and enhance the community.”
According to Crittenden, the six-figure grant proceeds were used to purchase state-of-the-art welding equipment and plasma cutters, as well as additional materials needed to train students in welding and metal work, allowing students to learn the skills and certifications needed to become immediately employable once they graduate.
“Through our program, students can receive an Associates of Science degree in welding and get a job right off the bat,” Crittenden said. “It’s really robust what we are doing.”
Crittenden said his plans for expansion include offering instruction in building trades, construction, plumbing and electrical skills.
“We’re kind of moving in that direction,” Crittenden said. “We’re just not quite there yet. We know there is a big need in the area for building trades.”
Crittenden said the agriculture and vocational program is their largest program within the school.
“It’s our largest program. It’s just exploding,” Crittenden said. “And we are performing higher than most schools in the state. That’s because we push our kids and they are responding.”
ITM student Maggie Rector, vice president of the Ingram FFA, is a student of the Ingram Agricultural Applied Engineering Program.
“As a student, I want to personally thank you for supporting all of the students of Ingram ISD,” Rector said. “This grant will allow us to use industry equipment to better prepare us for our futures.”
Rector said the students are excited to begin working with the new equipment, saying that students just participated in the Hill Country Grandstand District Livestock Show Ag Mechanics competition.
“Even though we all placed well, we know that with the new equipment, we can excel even more,” Rector said.
Rector said that she and her female partner placed first in their division in the statewide ag mechanics show.
“Many of us have been inspired by this possibility and look forward to the growth in this program,” Rector said. “Many students will be able to go to careers that they may not have thought possible.”
TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel then addressed the crowd.
“I have a lot of things that I have to do, but this is one of those things that I get to do,” Daniel said. This is really cool stuff … $188,000 is going to be life-changing. If you look at what it buys for a school like this one and the amount of equipment we can put in place, it buys a lot of stuff. More importantly, the investment that we are making is going to pay dividends for us for years, if not decades.”
The equipment, the tools and other things TWC can help put in place will give students opportunities in the workforce that are unimaginable at this time, Daniel said.
“We make investments in schools because, frankly, it is our best way to develop our workforce in the state,” Daniel said. “We have a little over 14 million people working today in Texas, but we are graduating 300,000 to 350,000 students each year, and truth be told, there are a lot of jobs to be had out there.”
Daniel said he is a product of the agricultural program within his school district growing up, saying that the vocational and agricultural students helps students learn in a practical way.
“You don’t actually really learn something, until you do something,” Daniel said. “With these new tools, with this new equipment, with this new machinery, what it really does is gives us an opportunity for students to experience what it is going to be like if they chose that profession … and some will.”
Daniel said the ITM, and similar vocational programs, allows students to earn credits while in high school and be able to go on to trade or technical schools post-graduation and earn needed degrees and certificates “rather quickly” and then “go on to work.”
“That only happens if you have the same equipment at (high) school that they are going to be using in the workplace,” Daniel said. “Otherwise, you have to retrain.”
Daniel said TWC strives to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, saying he can’t think of a better use of those funds than by investing in the future of students.
“These funds that we make available to schools is the one of the best investments we can make,” Daniel said. “Because we give them cutting edge, modern technology, things that students can work on. I haven’t yet talked to a business owner, and I haven’t yet talked to a manager of a business, who had enough people working for them. We are always looking for the best talent.”
Daniel said is the goal of the TWC to keep up with technology and continue to upgrade that technology and equipment in the school setting in order to provide opportunities for graduating seniors and help employers find much-needed talent.
Daniel praised ITM administration, and specifically Mindy Curran, Ingram ISD assistant superintendent, who actually wrote the grant for the school district.
“We identified some needs in this program and found out about this grant,” Curran said. “We had about a week to turn in the application. It was sort of last-minute, but it pulled together well because of connections we already had in the business community.”
Curran said the grant application required multiple letters of support from area businesses and praised the support of Theresa Metcalf at the Kerr Economic Development Corporation.
“Theresa is so great,” Curran said. “She found out about what we were trying to do and thought it could fit nicely with the plans for KEDC, so she reached out to me. We started the conversation and it kind of grew from there.”
KEDC is also helping ITM partner with local businesses who provide apprenticeships and internships for students, Curran said.
Curran said she submitted the grant application in late spring of 2021 and were notified in the fall that they would be receiving the grant.
“That’s when were able to start ordering the equipment,” Curran said.
Having just arrived, ITM staff are unpacking and installing the equipment, while the students eagerly anticipate getting to use it.
