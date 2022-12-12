Emerson retires from the bench

Chasing a dream many years ago led 198th District Judge M. Rex Emerson to law school.
The rest of the story has provided Kerr County plus several other counties in the Hill Country with a steady hand on the gavel in the courtroom for the past 13 years. At the end of the month he will turn that gavel over to local attorney Patrick Maguire.
“I have enjoyed the ability to work alongside the outstanding public servants in all of the counties where I have served and also the legal bar in the communities,” Emerson said recently.
A Houston native and Texas A&M graduate, Emerson and his family moved to Kerrville in 1994 when he became the manager of Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company. His wife Kelli was staying home to raise their children so they were a one-income family.
“I always wanted to go to law school, but my kids were young and I needed to have steady employment until my wife could go back to work,” Emerson added. His wife is a longtime ICU nurse at Peterson Regional Medical Center and now is the ICU Nurse Director.
When Kelli went to work full-time then Emerson enrolled in St. Mary’s Law School in San Antonio. During his last two years of law school he interned in the Kerr County Attorney’s Office under then County Attorney David Motley.
After graduation from St. Mary’s and passing the bar exam he went on to be an assistant county attorney for a while. He then decided to go into private practice and spent four years in partnership with local attorneys Harold Danford and Ilse Bailey doing both civil and criminal work.
In the 2004 election Emerson won the race for county attorney and was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2005. He was re-elected to another term in 2008. A year later when the previous judge in the 198th Judicial District resigned, Emerson was appointed to the position by then Governor Rick Perry.
At that time the 198th District included not only Kerr County, but also Kimble, Menard, Mason and McCulloch counties. Edwards County was added after the legislative session in 2011 so Emerson traveled a lot of miles in service to the judicial district during those years. He heard both felony criminal and civil cases and also juvenile cases in the rural counties so his schedule was filled almost every day of each month.
In 2013 the legislature created the 452nd Judicial District and reduced the size of the 198th to only Kerr and Bandera counties. Since Sept. 1, 2013 Emerson has only served those two counties.
“After January 1, I will serve as a visiting judge in counties when needed, go hunting and play with my grandkids,” Emerson said.
Public service has been a large part of his family story also. His son, Garrett works for the Hill Country Public Defender’s Office, headquartered in Kerrville. His oldest daughter, Laura, works for the Brazos County Tax Office in Bryan; and youngest daughter, LeAnn lives in Idaho and is a nuclear engineer at a nuclear research facility. Emerson and Kelli have four grandchildren.
