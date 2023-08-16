HCCJ, JAM joining forces

The Hill Country Community Journal and JAM Broadcasting finalized plans last week for a collaboration effort that is geared toward boosting visibility for local businesses and elevating the reach of both media companies in the Kerr County area.
“What started out as an effort to fill a staffing need with our organization has evolved into the launch of something very exciting,” Tammy Prout, Hill Country Community Journal publisher, said.
According to Prout, filling full-time advertising sales slots has been difficult in the current environment and she knew she needed to find help in that area, so she realized thinking outside of the box would be necessary.
It was during a visit with JAM Broadcasting’s recently hired director of marketing, Toby Appleton, that Prout said “everything fell into place.”
“Toby and I were talking about his new role with the radio station, and I told him that I really admired the station’s owner Justin McClure, and would love to work with him too,” Prout said. “Toby said he was thinking the same thing.”
The result of that initial visit has now become an advertising package that includes both radio and newspaper advertising plus plans for a future broadcast and joint promotion from each media.
“Advertisers will not only receive radio spots and newspaper ads, but for the first year, they will receive advertising on our website,” Prout said. “We are also working on a podcast concept, in addition to providing supplemental news content to the radio station, while the Journal will promote JAM Broadcasting programming, such as livestreams of local sporting events, on our website. The possibilities are endless and I’m extremely excited about this new venture with Justin, Toby and their team.”
The end result, Prout said, should be a streamlined marketing plan for local businesses.
“I’ve always been intentionally independent and have never aligned myself with anyone whose core values … integrity, commitment to community and family … weren’t the same as mine,” Prout said. “Justin has proven time and again he is a standup guy and we both have the same love of this community. He is humble and kind and I feel like we make a great team.”
Prout said two recent feature articles in the Journal confirmed her assessment of McClure. One of the stories highlighted how he and his team donated their time and money to improve the lampposts and flagpole at the Kerr County Courthouse.
“A few months later, a competing radio station owner contacted me to tell me how Justin selflessly assisted him during a storm when his radio tower went down,” Prout said. “The harrowing tale this man shared with me about Justin was amazing.”
Ironically, McClure said these articles provided insight into the reach the Hill Country Community Journal has in the community.
“After those stories ran, I was overwhelmed by the reaction of Journal readers,” McClure said. “It was clear to me that the Journal is well-read and supported by its readers.”
“While the music on our four radio stations, 94.3 “The REV”, 99.1 “The Buck”, 103.7/107.7, and 1230AM is our bread and butter, promoting businesses and keeping our listeners informed is an equal priority,” said Appleton. “JAM Broadcasting has always believed in working to make the Hill Country a better place overall by providing an excellent radio listening experience with a community-focused approach while driving results to our clients in an affordable manner. Partnering with the Hill Country Community Journal will elevate both organizations, to allow us to even better serve our community.”
