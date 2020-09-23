Thin Blue Line bond

David Guerra, 13, (center) was honored by members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club on Saturday at a planned event in his honor. He was named an honorary member of the club and many gifts were bestowed upon him in appreciation for lifesaving measures the teen took following a July 18 accident that claimed four lives of the clubs members. John Grisby, left, was in injured in the crash. He joined C.J. Cooley (right) in presenting David with a memorial bracelet for the fallen.