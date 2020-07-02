County Commissioners held what was headed a “special meeting” on June 29, and the single agenda item that lasted three-hours-plus was to “consider and take appropriate action to determine whether or not to make it mandatory or voluntary to wear masks in businesses throughout the county.”
County Judge Robert Kelly said this was offered as an option for public comments, following many phone calls and other messages to all court members from citizens, to gain a “reading” of public wishes on this decision.
Besides the now–usual beginning item of a COVID-19 update from County Emergency Coordinator William Thomas, this item drew at least 28 speakers who were each given three minutes at the microphone or on a phone call to the court.
After the public comments, and personal ones by commissioners, they voted 5-0 to follow the current mandate of the court to “wear a face-mask in public if the person believes that is in their best interest.”
This opposes making it mandatory to wear masks in businesses.
Kelly said this debate needed to be public and decided by a vote of all five court members.
Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer led the comments, saying he has not been shown such an order would be “Constitutional” and adding, “I’ll be damned if I’ll put somebody in jail for not wearing face masks.” This was received with applause from most commissioners.
Frank Siebert said this was difficult to discuss unemotionally, but he sees no economic disaster except the one they would be creating. Nothing backs up this move except fear or politics.
Ted Schulenburg, wearing a face mask himself, said public health officials agree social distancing and face masks together are best, and he hoped the court made wearing masks in community establishments a mandate. “The (virus) risk is too high and the community has disproportionately high numbers of elderly, the most vulnerable. It’s not an automatic death sentence, but it could be.”
Grant Shellhouse said one argument against masks, is that they don’t work. He asked the court if they are an infringement on liberty. He called masks “an extraordinary measure” that’s needed now and compared them to shared safety measures everyone accepted during World War II.
Debbie LaFour outlined the measures her family already is taking in their restaurant, saying, “I don’t feel it’s my job to police anyone. I’ve gotten calls, and I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t.” She said she already can’t find sufficient hired help; and customers have to take off masks to eat the food anyway.
LeeAnn Krueger said a county mandate would overstep boundaries, and she tries to treat employees like family; and “cannot force them to wear masks like I cannot force people to take medications.” She said she cannot wear one herself. She pointed out “the municipality allowed San Antonio kids to come here to play ball recently.” She called this county decision “an abuse of power.”
Bill Rector said this virus prevention is a “three-legged stool” with hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks,” and makes a perfect union for general welfare. “Wearing one protects me from you and that’s key.” He said for downtown businesses, masks will restore their economy and make customers feel safe.
Kathy Reeder of Ingram does not support the mandate, even though she’s in a high-risk category; that she asked her doctor, not the government, for guidance. “You’re asking minimum-wage workers to police the scared public,” she said and called this a “glorified dress code that will create more division and discontent.
Brandon Aerie said his wife has a hearing disability and cannot wear a face mask; and they reduce the oxygen level in a room. Private businesses should not police citizens’ face masks, he said.
Surgeon Angela Schladoer quoted “Lancet” magazine’s recommendation of social distancing and “strongly woven medical masks;” and that cloth single layer masks that aren’t fitted to the face, but are used multiple times are not recommended. She said the experts in the magazine recommended social distancing and hand-washing along with proper disposable masks.
Debbie Barron said wearing a face mask or not should be a personal choice. She medically cannot wear one; and the working conditions of her printing shop make it impossible for her staff.
Bobby Horton told the court he opposes a county mandate, that it’s his choice to wear one or not; and their choice to make the same decision. He compared the protection most masks provide to a mosquito flying through a chain-link fence. He accused the media of blowing this virus topic out of proportion; and asked if the court was trying to protect citizens for someone else.
Jennifer Dixon said cloth masks put the wearer in danger, especially the elderly, producing lung deficiencies for which there are no natural remedies. She asked they not to pass the mandate.
Roman Garcia called for proper hygiene, including masks, adding not everybody considers it necessary. But a government mandate is not the way to address this, though Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamations put the burden on business owners. Citizens should be free to choose, with limited government intervention.
Michael Piper said he didn’t want anybody to die, but the court would be trampling on individual rights. Saying he works in a “heavily certified and regulated hot restaurant kitchen” that operates downtown at the pace of customers, that staff is not going to mandate customers to wear masks. Customers wear them sometimes but take them off to eat, he said. He said they’ve been through previous infections, without this.
Jerry Wolfe, a senior citizen, reminded the court the county was founded on conservative principles and American common sense; and he personally isn’t taking “high precautions.” “Mandating masks in businesses will discourage businesses.”
Linda Bullard said she’s in a high-risk category; and believes masks are a bad idea, harmful to the wearer, and not effective in cutting virus transmission to others. She said ordinary masks are not fitted tightly enough to keep virus particles from disbursing.
Terri Hall said she’s against forcing anyone to wear masks, including her 10 children most of whom have asthma. She said the virus is too small to be held in, and inside a damp mask attracts other germs. She sees a mandate as being bludgeoned by the government. She said for her children, masks make everyone appear sick, and creates fear in them.
Mike Dyal spoke against the mandate, calling it unnecessary, egregious and fear-mongering, especially in the major media. The virus is real, he said but the pandemic is a hoax; and called the masks “germ-infested face diapers.” “You can protect my rights to everything except health. I can do that for myself.”
Jessica Ramirez said, “Our health is everything and the government shouldn’t make it go into the toilet.” She listed dangers of limiting oxygen intake, saying people with lung issues are hurt further; plus the court shouldn’t hinder businesses.
Sandra Garcia said, “It’s our freedom to decide what’s best for ourselves, the freedom to not wear masks. Vote no.”
Mario Garcia said he also was against the mandate and “to be very careful what we do.”
Phone calls to court
Alicia Shook was “for” the proposed mandate “for the good of Kerrville.”
Conrad Wert said he believes masks lead to decreased cases; and because “cases are skyrocketing, it’s our responsibility to look out for each other including physically.” Those who wear them aren’t comfortable coming into the courthouse to speak, he said.
Linda Stone said the original shutdown was meant to allow hospitals to prepare medically. She didn’t favor a mask mandate, saying each person needs to be responsible.
Sharon Walling said she and others wear masks, which helps the economy, and businesses care for others. “If you want to turn this around, wear masks. I can’t go anywhere because people aren’t wearing masks. I would like to go out and spend money. Do the intelligent, common-sense thing.”
Fred Henneke said case number say this isn’t diminishing, and the court’s potential order is the only tool in local government to keep people safe. He’s recently visited two restaurants, one with servers wearing masks and one, not; and said he wouldn’t return to the latter. He urged the court to pass the mandate for businesses serving patrons inside.
Commissioners’ response
Kelly said he would not issue this order without the agreement of the entire court.
Commissioner Don Harris said calls to him were 180 degrees apart on this; and customers can be accommodated either way, with curbside, home delivery or going to another store. He’d urge people to wear masks but wasn’t for the mandate.
Jonathan Letz said this is each person’s responsibility, and questioned how a mandate could be enforced. He called it “not fair to businesses.” He said by his count, public speakers were 19 “against” and 7 “for” the mandate.
Harley Belew said he advocates people coming and going as they please. He compared this health crisis to having TB patients in Kerrville in its early years. He said well people won’t wear a mask; that a physician told him there’s a combination of two drugs that does more good, and another doctor told him masks cut off healthy oxygen. He opposes a mandate.
Tom Moser said previously constituents approved of a mask mandate, but he’s come to see that as false security. Now he’s not “for” that, after listening to more people.
Kelly said his phone tallies the previous weekend were split 50-50.
“We have to quit fighting over the small stuff and start working on the big stuff. In the spirit of still working with the city, the same action as previously lets people who want to wear a mask, can; and people who don’t want to, don’t.
“As a best practices policy, be patient with one another, respectful and understanding. Follow the mandate of the court and wear a mask in public if you believe that is your best interest.”
This agenda included 11 items plus regular approval and information items, plus the option for executive session.
