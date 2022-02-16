Suspect arrested following 31-mile pursuit

A suspected thief is in custody and facing multiple charges following a high speed pursuit that began in Kerrville South and ended in Comfort, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
The incident occurred on Feb. 10 with Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit partnering with the KCSO Criminal Investigations Divsion to locate Michael Jeffrey McCollum, 35, of Comfort.
“Mr. McCollum was wanted on a burglary of a habitation warrant as part of an active investigation being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division,” Leitha said.
The KCSO SIU established surveillance to locate McCollum and once his location was established, Leitha said a traffic stop was conducted on McCollum’s vehicle on Falls Creed Road.
“When asked to exit the vehicle, McCollum stated ‘no’ and proceeded to drive off, instigating a pursuit that reached more than 130 miles per hour and covered more than 31 miles,” Leitha said. “The high-speed chase continued from Falls Creek Road to Lower Turtle Creek Road, through Center Point and ended on Cross Creek Ranch Road, where a foot chase began.”
Leitha said a KCSO deputy deployed his taser twice on McCollum and after a brief struggle, the pursuing deputy placed him in custody.
“Our deputies did a great job in this case, preventing this suspect from further endangering the public,” Leitha said. “This suspect showed a clear disregard for the safety of others, and we are pleased to have him in custody - along with a substantial amount of meth off the streets. In most cases, suspects that run from our deputies are only stacking more charges. KCSO deputies acted with courage and professionalism in affecting the arrest of McCollum.”
After the arrest, Leitha said, McCollum was found to be in possession of 18 grams of metham- phetamine and was transported to the Kerr County Jail and booked on a burglary of a habitation warrant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and resisting arrest, search or transport.
McCollum is being held on bonds totaling $90,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.