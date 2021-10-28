Public invited to county workshop tomorrow on distribution of ARPA funds

Kerr County commissioners will hold a 9 a.m., Oct. 29, workshop and special meeting on how elected leaders should spend the county’s estimated $10.2 million it expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act. The meeting will be held at the Kerr County Courthouse and will be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2VHQJZ1e9I.
The public is invited to attend this meeting and subsquent Nov. 4 set for the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
An informational meeting and exchange of public input on how elected leaders should spend Kerr County’s estimated $10.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be the focus of a gathering set Thursday, Nov. 4.
The meeting open to the public will start at 1:30 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3784 TX-27 in Kerrville.
The eligible uses of the federal funds, potential projects the funds may be used for and the guidelines and application process (as defined by ARPA and adopted by county officials) will be outlined clearly for those at the meeting, said Rosa Lavender, who was hired Monday by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court as the interim grants administrator until a permanent director can be hired.
A retired Tivy High School teacher, Lavender also worked as a county employee for 12 years, during which she received formal training in grant work. Currently, she serves as 1 of 2 Kerr County representatives on the Alamo Area Council of Governments Criminal Justice Advisory Committee. Thus, she brings with her to the ARPA leadership position extensive experience with grant writing, as well as grant reading, scoring and ranking.
“There are 5 major categories” that qualify for ARPA funds, explained Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. “And, of those, 4 must be tied to COVID.” Only 1 qualified spending category does not need to have a tie to the pandemic, and that is for infrastructure projects, he added.
Early on, the county identified a need to include the public through the upcoming meeting, Kelly said, because “We would be remiss if we started using this money without the public having some say in what we do. That would not be transparent.”
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act into law in March 2021, establishing a $350 billion Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to aid states, counties, cities, school districts and other entities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately $10.2 million has been earmarked for Kerr County.
Half of that sum was received in May, while the balance is expected by the county in May 2022. Funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024.
