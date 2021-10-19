COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, two more deaths reported

Even though Kerr County recorded two more deaths of local residents due to COVID-19 over the past week, the rest of the local statistics are continuing to show signs that this latest pandemic surge is on its way out the door.
“Decreased patient hospitalizations – both locally and regionally -- and significantly lower new active cases being reported, plus the increases we’ve seen in our recoveries and in people becoming fully vaccinated are all great signals that we’re ready to get this surge behind us and move on,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “Please continue to keep up with safety precautions so we can all get back to enjoying life, albeit changed but more in line with what we remember as normal.”
The latest numbers updated by Thomas, which he aggregated from Peterson Regional Medical Center and Texas Department of State Health Services reports, are as follows:
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update
As of Oct. 18, 2021
• 125 new active cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. (*Down 79 cases since the county’s last report of 204 cases on Oct. 12.)
• 6,217 recoveries (*An increase of 145 people who were confirmed positive for the virus, but who have since “timed out” beyond its short-term effects since the county’s last report on Oct. 4.)
• 127 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19 (*An increase of 2 local people whose deaths from the virus have been entered into the system since Tuesday of last week.)
• 10 hospitalizations of patients currently receiving treatment for active COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville (*An decrease of 4 patients since Oct. 12. Of those 10 patients, 5 were in the hospital’s ICU. Two patients were on BiPap, 1 on ventilator, 1 on Vapotherm, 1 on room air. There were 4 who were vaccinated.)
• 348 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across the 28-county region that includes Kerr County. (*This figure represents a decrease of 146 patients since the 494 patients in the county’s last report. That means that COVID-19 patients are now taking up 6.0% of the capacity of hospital facilities across the region – down again for another week, this week from the 7.6% reported Oct. 12.)
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County/Oct. 18, 2021
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
• 48,011 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents (*Up not as many people as the increase seen the last week, but still a jump of 314 individuals since Oct. 12.)
• 26,151 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine (*Up 81 people since the start of last week.)
• 23,009 locals who are now “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine.) This figure means 102 people became fully vaccinated over the last week.
Kerr County Breakdown into Age Divisions of
People Considered Fully Vaccinated – Oct. 18, 2021
• 12-15 years old – 632 people fully vaccinated
• 16-49 years old – 7,082 people fully vaccinated
• 50-64 years old – 5,770 people fully vaccinated
• 65-79 years old – 7,015 people fully vaccinated
• 80+ years old – 2,505 people fully vaccinated
• UNKNOWN – 5 people fully vaccinated
TOTAL AS OF 10-18-21: 22,309 people – 49.92% of the population over 12 years of age are -- in Kerr County, Texas, fully vaccinated
