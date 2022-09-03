New car dealers in Kerrville all agreed that the past two years have been very challenging because of low inventory and supply issues.
“A lot of the trucks we’ve ordered, Ford can’t build because of supply chain issues,” said Mike Dawson, new car manager at Ken Stoepel Ford. “We had to stop taking orders on many vehicles. Some of the order banks have begun to open up again so we can order again now.” Stoepel only has the one dealership in Kerrville.
The biggest supply chain issue for car manufacturers has been with the pandemic shutdown and shortage of microchips for the car computers that come from China and Taiwan.
“Vehicles are still slow coming in, but the last online meeting we went to said the inventory would be moving more into the bigger cities and would trickle more into the rural areas,” said Jim Villcheck, general sales manager for Crenwelge Motors in Kerrville. In addition to a GMC dealership in Kerrville, Crenwelge Motors has a Chrysler dealership in Fredericksburg.
Inflation and the recent increase in interest rates can also have a negative impact on the car market, both new and used.
“Anytime you have increases in the price of gas, groceries and other items, it takes people a little time to adjust. Once they get used to a new norm, things will improve. Five percent interest on today’s cars is still a low rate. We got accustomed to the low rates, but people will adjust,” Villcheck added.
“When gas prices go up people trade in their big vehicles, and six months later they come back and get the bigger vehicle again,” he added.
Both Crenwelge and Stoepel are seeing lots of people ordering new vehicles rather than buying existing inventory from the sales lot.
Dawson said his sales staff at Stoepel sold 93 vehicles during the month of July, 70 of them were ordered and the remaining 23 were sold off the lot.
The used car market has also been impacted during the pandemic with trade-in values rising to unheard of highs.
“People who used to buy new cars are buying used cars,” Dawson said. “We are actively trying to buy used cars locally rather than buying at auction.”
Dawson said building the car lot across Sidney Baker from the main dealership has really helped with maintaining a larger used car inventory.
“It’s not a bad time to buy a new vehicle. You can order and get what you want if you’re willing to order one,” Dawson added.
Villcheck predicts the used car business will continue to grow because of the higher trade-in values.
“I think it will adjust this fall, but I don’t know how much. Probably the used car prices will stay higher because the cost of new vehicles are higher,” Villcheck added.
The move toward electric vehicles (EVs) in the Hill Country has begun with Ford dealers receiving both F-150 and Ford Mustangs. Stoepel has sold three pickups and four or five of the Mustangs.
“We’ve taken some Tesla cars in on trades, but they have already sold. Ford will begin manufacturing more new EV models in the future.”
Stoepel has two EV chargers outside their building, but Dawson said Ford Motors corporate is encouraging buyers to install a home charger. The charging cord comes as standard equipment on the new Ford EVs.
Currently Crenwelge has no EVs available, but expects to get both GMC and Chrysler products in EVs soon. KPUB is installing Level 3 chargers at the dealership.
“Lots of changes with EVs. Everybody is concerned about the sustainability of the electric grid all over Texas,” Villcheck said.
Crenwelge is already getting some of the 2023 models of Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge into the dealership and the EVs are coming, over half of the vehicles.
“Who would have thought a Jeep Wrangler would come in electric, or a Hummer? It will be funny to walk around at the front of a truck and put your luggage under the hood,” Villcheck added.
Cecil Adkission Automotive Group is a much larger group of multiple dealerships with locations in Burnet, Hondo, Uvalde, Del Rio, Orange and Kerrville.
Trey Adkission, general manage of the Kerrville dealership, said the new and pre-owned car inventory at all of the locations is about one-tenth of what they normally have.
“We normally have 80 to 100 new cars on the lot and 100 to 120 pre-owned in Kerrville,” Atkission said, “but now we have 60 to 70 pre-owned. We have become much better at managing the pre-owned inventory.”
Adkission said, like the other local dealers, that the bulk of the vehicles being sold are pre-ordered.
He said that the price of the pre-owned vehicles may decrease depending on the make or model. About 40 percent of the pre-owned vehicles are coming from trade-ins and the other 60 percent come from auctions or people locally who may be disposing of a third vehicle that they no longer need. Prices are higher on used vehicles with more accessories, and the basic trim vehicles are more impacted.
“We are purchasing used vehicles from previous customers because they are worth more than ever now,” Atkission said.
Atkission said the biggest problem right now is getting the vehicles that customers have ordered from the manufacturer delivered in a timely fashion.
Like the other two dealers, Atkission said finding qualified mechanics for the service department has been a challenge. All of the dealers train in-house as well as sending them to the manufacturer’s training for specific vehicles.
To combat the rising prices for new vehicles and supply issues, manufacturers are looking for ways to dispose of existing inventory as well as new vehicles.
“They have two levers they can pull. One is incentivized interest rates and the other is rebates,” Atkission said, “and right now they are leaning toward the incentivized interest rates, particularly General Motors.”
Electric vehicles have been available at Atkission’s GM and Ford dealerships for several years but the dealerships are now ready to be more aggressive in bringing the vehicles to the market.
“It’s been interesting how customers have responded to the EVs. It seems like what you read in the news stories and what manufacturers say sounds like the segment is bigger than it really is. We haven’t seen customers tearing down the door wanting to buy an EV,” he added.
Atkission said more people are concerned about not being able to buy combustible engine vehicles (gas and diesel) in the future and ask when will be the last time they can buy a vehicle, rather than being interested in buying an EV.
“We are selling every EV we get, averaging about 10 a year from our Kerrville location. We have had Chevrolet EVs for several years, first the Volt and now the Bolt since 2017,” he added.
As far as the supply of vehicles coming to the dealerships, Atkission said the manufacturers have a tier system based on the sale volume of dealerships so, generally, dealers in metropolitan areas get more product and sooner than the rural dealers.
Kerrville is the largest market among the Atkission dealerships in sales volume but the markets in Orange, in east Texas, and Burnet are actually larger markets.
“If we have a new vehicle on the lot more than 15 days old then we’re wondering what’s wrong with it,” Atkission added.
According to the Wall Street Journal, quality is among the most carefully watched information people use when they buy cars. Several companies publish widely regarded research on quality. These are led by J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. Poor quality ratings can keep people out of a manufacturer’s dealerships, and drive them to other brands.
The car industry will likely continue to suffer from parts shortages due to the supply chain issue in the near future, causing sharp price increases for buyers. On Aug. 12 Ford announced an $8,000 increase on their new EVs because of the increased cost of batteries for the vehicles.
According to the WSJ, as more cars become available, people will be able to shop for, and buy cars, more quickly. Quality problems, including numerous recalls, may keep some car manufacturers from benefiting from the brisk increase in supply and resulting sales.
