KFD, VFDs battle massive brush fire

The Kerrville Fire Department responded to a fast-moving brush fire in the 300 block of Scenic Valley around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon. Shortly after arriving, multiple Volunteer Fire Departments were called to assist. Firefighters remain on scene. We will provide more details when available.
