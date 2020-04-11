Trinity Baptist Church to stream ‘The Victor’ Easter Sunday

Trinity Baptist Church choir will stream last year’s performance of “The Victor” April 12 at 6 p.m., featuring a dramatic presentation of the life, death and resurrection of Christ. To view the presentation, go to www.tbck.org/live.
Trinity Baptist Church is proud to bring “The Victor” to the community for the eighth time. “The Victor” is a gift to our greater Kerrville area which features a full drama cast and chorus. This is a graphic presentation and may not be appropriate for children under 5 years of age.
“I can’t watch it without crying! Jesus died for me! He loves me so much. I am blessed,” said a member of the audience.
