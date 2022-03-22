Local DRT chapter celebrates March as ‘Texas History Month’

March is “Texas History Month,” as designated by the Texas Legislature in 2003, and the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is encouraging all Texans to fly the Texas flag and promote the celebration of the three Texas Honor Days that fall during the month of March, as they are among the most critical events in the formation of the Texas Republic.
The first event was Texas Independence Day, Flag Day, and the birthday of Sam Houston which was March 2, 1836.
In near-freezing temperature, 54 delegates from all municipalities in Texas convened in an unfinished building at Washington-on-the-Brazos on March 1 to appoint a committee to draft a declaration of independence from Mexico. The next day, Chairman George Childress presented the draft to the convention, the Texas Declaration of Independence was adopted unanimously, and the Republic of Texas was formed.
The second event was Alamo Heroes Day, celebrated on March 6, when we remember one of the most inspiring moments in Texas history, where fierce loyalty and determination to the struggle for independence was demonstrated by a small force of Texian soldiers at the Alamo in San Antonio.
For 12 days, 189 brave men led by Colonel William B. Travis, had held the fort against a force of almost 2,000 Mexican soldiers led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, but on March 6, 1836, Santa Anna stormed the complex, killing all of the defenders. The sacrifice of the Texians bought precious time for the Texian army under General Sam Houston to prepare to meet and defeat Santa Anna at San Jacinto.
The third Honor Day in March is Goliad Heroes Day, celebrated on March 27.
After the fall of the Alamo, Santa Anna’s army attacked Colonel James W. Fannin and his men in the Battle of Coleto, near Goliad. The Texians were defeated and Fannin surrendered, the men believing they would be treated honorably as prisoners of war.
The prisoners were marched back to La Bahia Presidio at Goliad. At sunrise on Palm Sunday, 1836, those prisoners who were able to walk were marched out in groups along the Bexar, Copano, and Victoria roads. Less than a mile from the garrison, all were executed at close range. Most were killed instantly, but a few managed to escape.
Back at the garrison, those who were unable to march, including Colonel Fannin, were also executed. In all, 342 brave Texians lost their lives at Goliad on March 27, 1836. Their remains were burned and left unburied for almost three months, until the bones were gathered and buried in a mass grave with full military honors by General Thomas J. Rusk.
This tragedy provoked even greater fervor in the Texians to defeat Santa Anna and his army, and along with “Remember the Alamo,” the cry of “Remember Goliad” inspired the Texians to victory at San Jacinto a few weeks later.
The March meeting of the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the DRT will be March 28, starting at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive in Kerrville. This month’s speaker will be Julia Lopez, a DRT member who, as a Canary Islander descendent, will be speaking on “The Canary Islanders in Early Texas.”
Anyone who is interested in tracing their lineage back to the days of the Republic or enjoys Texas History is welcome to attend.
For further information, please call Judy McVay at (210) 589-1527, or email judithmcvay8@gmail.com.
